Prelim Results | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

UFC lands in Sydney on February 8 with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis will defend his title against the man he took it from, No. 1 ranked contender Sean Strickland. The co-main event features the return of UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili, as she looks to further cement her legacy with another title defense against undefeated top-ranked challenger, Tatiana Suarez.
UFC 312: DU PLESSIS vs STRICKLAND 2 takes place live from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales, Australia on February 8, 2024. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Results
UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2 Prelim Results
Quillan Salkilld vs Anshul Jubli
- UFC newcomer Quillan Salkilld (7-1, fighting out of Perth, Western Australia, Australia) and fellow lightweight Anshul Jubli (7-1, fighting out of New Delhi, India) get the action started in Sydney
Jonathan Micallef vs Kevin Jousset
- Dana White's Contender Series standout Jonathan Micallef (7-1, fighting out of Werribee, Victoria, Australia) squares off against Kevin Jousset (10-3, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand by way of Bordeaux, France) at welterweight
Rongzhu vs Kody Steele
- Road To UFC 2 lightweight tournament winner Rongzhu (25-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) takes on undefeated Dana White's Contender Series graduate Kody Steele (7-0, fighting out of Austin, TX)
Colby Thicknesse vs Aleksandre Topuria
- Colby Thicknesse (7-0, fighting out of Windang, NSW, Australia), cornered by Alexander Volkanovski, and Aleksandre Topuria (5-1, fighting out of Alicante, Spain), cornered by brother, Ilia Topuria, collide in an intriguing battle of bantamweight debutants
Wang Cong vs Bruna Brasil
- Flyweight Wang Cong (6-1, fighting out of Liaoning Province, China) looks to bounce back from first professional defeat against The Fighting Nerd product Bruna Brasil (10-4-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil)
Tom Nolan vs Viacheslav Borshchev
- Lightweight Tom Nolan (8-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) aims for his third straight win when he takes on Viacheslav Borshchev (8-4-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Volgograd, Russia)
Jack Jenkins vs Gabriel Santos
- Australian fan-favorite Jack Jenkins (13-3, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) closes out the prelims against Gabriel Santos (11-2, fighting out of Beberibe, CE, Brazil) at featherweight
