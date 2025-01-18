Prelim Results | UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano

UFC kicks off its 2025 Pay-Per-View schedule with its first event at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles with two highly anticipated championship bouts. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev takes on short-notice replacement Renato Moicano for gold. In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili looks to defend his title against No. 2 ranked Umar Nurmagomedov.
UFC 311: MAKHACHEV vs MOICANO takes place Saturday, January 18 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. The main card starts at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FX, ESPN News, Disney+ and simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+. The early prelims kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+, Disney+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Tagir Ulanbekov vs Clayton Carpenter
- Flyweights Tagir Ulanbekov (15-2, fighting out of Makhachkala, Russia) and Clayton Carpenter (8-0, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ) kick things off in Los Angeles
Ricky Turcios vs Benardo Sopaj
- The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 bantamweight winner Ricky Turcios (13-4, fighting out of Houston, TX) squares off with Benardo Sopaj (11-3, fighting out of Fier, Albania)
Rinya Nakamura vs Muin Gafurov
- Bantamweight Rinya Nakamura (9-0, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan) looks to keep his perfect record intact against Muin Gafurov (19-6, fighting out of Dushanbe, Tajikistan)
Karol Rosa vs Ailin Perez
- No. 9 ranked bantamweight contender Karol Rosa (18-6, fighting out of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) looks to stop No. 13 ranked Ailin Perez's (11-2, fighting out of Buenos Aires, Argentina) four-fight win streak
Grant Dawson vs Diego Ferreira
- No. 15 ranked lightweight contender Grant Dawson (22-2-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) wants to solidify his place in the rankings with an impressive win over Diego Ferreira (19-5, fighting out of Pharr, TX by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil)
Zachary Reese vs Azamat Bekoev
- Zachary Reese (8-1, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) hopes to secure his eighth first-round finish when he takes on UFC newcomer Azamat Bekoev (18-3, fighting out of Vladikavkaz, Russia)
Bogdan Guskov vs Billy Elekana
- No. 13 ranked light heavyweight contender Bogdan Guskov (16-3, fighting out of Dukent, Uzbekistan) collides with short-notice debutant Billy Elekana (7-1-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV)
Payton Talbott vs Raoni Barcelos
- Dana White's Contender Series standout Payton Talbott (9-0, fighting out of Reno, NV) looks to stay perfect inside the Octagon when he closes out the prelims against fellow bantamweight Raoni Barcelos (18-5, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
