 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 296 event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Dec. 7, 2024

UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.

UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Prelim Results

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski

  • Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) and Lukasz Brzeski (9-5-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Nowy Targ, Poland) get the night started at heavyweight

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper

  • Lightweight veteran Clay Guida (38-21, fighting out of Johnsburg, IL by way of Cape Coral, FL) squares off against Chase Hooper (14-3-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin

  • Michael Chiesa (19-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) looks to make it two wins in a row when he faces fellow welterweight Max Griffin (20-10, fighting out of Sacramento CA)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Cody Durden vs Joshua Van

  • No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Cody Durden (17-6-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) aims to crack the Top 10 with a dominant win over rising prospect Joshua Van (11-2, fighting out of Houston, TX)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders

  • Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (16-7, fighting out of Fort Mill, SC by way of Baldwin, NY) takes on Eryk Anders (16-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, AL) in a catchweight (195 pounds) bout

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle

  • Randy Brown (19-5, fighting out of Queens, NY by way of Spanish Town, Jamaica) collides with Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Charlotte, NC) in a clash of dynamic welterweight finishers

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling

  • No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev (18-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia) looks to remain unbeaten against former bantamweight champion and No. 9 ranked featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling (24-4, fighting out of Uniondale, NY)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo

  • No. 14 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (22-10-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) plans to bring the action to rising prospect Themba Gorimbo (14-4, fighting out of Johannesburg, South Africa)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith

  • Former light heavyweight title challengers close out the preliminary card as No. 12 ranked Dominick Reyes (13-4, fighting out of Victorville, CA) takes on No. 13 ranked Anthony Smith (38-20, fighting out of Omaha, NE)

Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV

Order UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 7, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
Live Results
UFC 310
Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura In Las Vegas On December 7, 2024
Embedded

UFC 310 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura In Las Vegas On December 7, 2024

More
Mikey Musumeci (center) looks on alongside UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell (L), and UFC Vice President of Pay Per View and UFC Fight Pass Stephen Tecci (R) during the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 8 event on October 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
UFC Fight Pass

BJJ Phenom Mikey Musumeci Is Changing The Game

Decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Practitioner Mikey Musumeci Makes UFC FIGHT PASS Debut In The Main Event At UFC Fight Pass Invitational 9 On December 5, 2024

More
Shavkat Rakhmonov, Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura, Ian Machado Garry
Countdown

UFC 310 Countdown | Full Episode

Watch The Full Episode of UFC 310 Countdown Featuring Previews of Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Asakura And Shakvat Rakhmonov vs Ian Machado Garry Live On December 7, 2024

Watch the Video