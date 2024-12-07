Prelim Results | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

Embedded
UFC closes out its 2024 Pay-Per-View schedule with a flyweight title bout between reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and Japanese sensation Kai Asakura, who makes his highly anticipated UFC debut in Saturday’s main event. In the co-headliner, a pair of undefeated welterweights collide as No. 3 ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov takes on No. 7 ranked Ian Machado Garry.
UFC 310: PANTOJA VS ASAKURA takes place Saturday, December 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Results
UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura Prelim Results
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Lukasz Brzeski
- Kennedy Nzechukwu (13-5, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) and Lukasz Brzeski (9-5-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Nowy Targ, Poland) get the night started at heavyweight
Clay Guida vs Chase Hooper
- Lightweight veteran Clay Guida (38-21, fighting out of Johnsburg, IL by way of Cape Coral, FL) squares off against Chase Hooper (14-3-1, fighting out of Enumclaw, WA)
Michael Chiesa vs Max Griffin
- Michael Chiesa (19-7, fighting out of Spokane Valley, WA) looks to make it two wins in a row when he faces fellow welterweight Max Griffin (20-10, fighting out of Sacramento CA)
Cody Durden vs Joshua Van
- No. 14 ranked flyweight contender Cody Durden (17-6-1, fighting out of Covington, GA) aims to crack the Top 10 with a dominant win over rising prospect Joshua Van (11-2, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Chris Weidman vs Eryk Anders
- Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman (16-7, fighting out of Fort Mill, SC by way of Baldwin, NY) takes on Eryk Anders (16-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Birmingham, AL) in a catchweight (195 pounds) bout
Randy Brown vs Bryan Battle
- Randy Brown (19-5, fighting out of Queens, NY by way of Spanish Town, Jamaica) collides with Bryan Battle (12-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Charlotte, NC) in a clash of dynamic welterweight finishers
Movsar Evloev vs Aljamain Sterling
- No. 5 ranked featherweight contender Movsar Evloev (18-0, fighting out of Sunzha, Republic of Ingushetia, Russia) looks to remain unbeaten against former bantamweight champion and No. 9 ranked featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling (24-4, fighting out of Uniondale, NY)
Vicente Luque vs Themba Gorimbo
- No. 14 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque (22-10-1, fighting out of Brasília, Brasil) plans to bring the action to rising prospect Themba Gorimbo (14-4, fighting out of Johannesburg, South Africa)
Dominick Reyes vs Anthony Smith
- Former light heavyweight title challengers close out the preliminary card as No. 12 ranked Dominick Reyes (13-4, fighting out of Victorville, CA) takes on No. 13 ranked Anthony Smith (38-20, fighting out of Omaha, NE)
