A general view of the Octagon before the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, Live From Madison Square Garden In New York City
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @spencerkyte • Nov. 16, 2024

UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.

UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Prelim Results

Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura

  • Flyweight Veronica Hardy (9-4-1, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Caracas, Venezuela) goes for four straight wins when she takes on Eduarda Moura (10-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) in the first fight of the night

Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott

  • Welterweight Bassil Hafez (9-3-1, fighting out of Denver, CO) locks horns with rising prospect Oban Elliott (11-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales), who's unbeaten inside the Octagon

Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj

  • UFC veteran Mickey Gall (7-6, fighting out of Green Brook, NJ) aims to get back in the win column against fellow welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of the Bronx, NY)

Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz

  • No. 9 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (25-9, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) squares off against undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Jhonata Diniz (8-0, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)

David Onama vs Roberto Romero

  • All-action featherweight David Onama (12-2, fighting out of Kansas City, MO by way of Kyangwali, Uganda) welcomes UFC newcomer Roberto Romero (8-3-1, fighting out of Chihuahua, Mexico) to the Octagon

Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson

  • Lightweight Jim Miller (37-18, 1 NC, fighting out of Sparta, NJ) looks to extend his record 26 UFC wins against Damon Jackson (23-7-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Dallas, TX)

Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee

  • No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez (19-5, fighting out of Plainview, TX by way of Los Angeles, CA) aims to keep his spot in the Top 15 against rising prospect Marcus McGhee (9-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)

Jon Jones in black and white on a black backdrop
Jon Jones gets a haircut
Charles Oliveira of Brazil and Michael Chandler face off during the UFC 262 ceremonial weigh-in at George R. Brown Convention Center on May 14, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
