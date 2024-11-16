Prelim Results | UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Athletes
UFC returns to Madison Square Garden with a collision of UFC legends as heavyweight champion Jon Jones looks to defend his crown against former two-time title-holder and current No. 8 ranked Stipe Miocic. In the five-round co-main event, former lightweight champion and No. 2 ranked contender Charles Oliveira battles No. 6 ranked Michael Chandler in a highly anticipated rematch.
UFC 309: JONES vs MIOCIC takes place Saturday, November 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on FX, Hulu, ESPNNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The early prelims will kick off at 6pm ET/3pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Main event and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Results
UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic Prelim Results
Veronica Hardy vs Eduarda Moura
- Flyweight Veronica Hardy (9-4-1, fighting out of New York, NY by way of Caracas, Venezuela) goes for four straight wins when she takes on Eduarda Moura (10-1, fighting out of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil) in the first fight of the night
Bassil Hafez vs Oban Elliott
- Welterweight Bassil Hafez (9-3-1, fighting out of Denver, CO) locks horns with rising prospect Oban Elliott (11-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales), who's unbeaten inside the Octagon
Mickey Gall vs Ramiz Brahimaj
- UFC veteran Mickey Gall (7-6, fighting out of Green Brook, NJ) aims to get back in the win column against fellow welterweight Ramiz Brahimaj (10-5, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of the Bronx, NY)
Marcin Tybura vs Jhonata Diniz
- No. 9 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (25-9, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) squares off against undefeated Dana White's Contender Series grad Jhonata Diniz (8-0, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
David Onama vs Roberto Romero
- All-action featherweight David Onama (12-2, fighting out of Kansas City, MO by way of Kyangwali, Uganda) welcomes UFC newcomer Roberto Romero (8-3-1, fighting out of Chihuahua, Mexico) to the Octagon
Jim Miller vs Damon Jackson
- Lightweight Jim Miller (37-18, 1 NC, fighting out of Sparta, NJ) looks to extend his record 26 UFC wins against Damon Jackson (23-7-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Dallas, TX)
Jonathan Martinez vs Marcus McGhee
- No. 13 ranked bantamweight contender Jonathan Martinez (19-5, fighting out of Plainview, TX by way of Los Angeles, CA) aims to keep his spot in the Top 15 against rising prospect Marcus McGhee (9-1, fighting out of Phoenix, AZ)
