A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, Live From Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Oct. 26, 2024

UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against BMF champ and No. 2 ranked featherweight Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights as No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card follows live on ESPN+ PPV at a special time of 2pm ET/11am PT.

Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Results

UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Main Card Results

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal

  • Welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-1-1, fighting out of Saransk, Mordovia, Russia) looks to extend his unbeaten streak to 23 in the first fight of the night against UFC newcomer Carlos Leal (21-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)

Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva

  • Middleweights Ismail Naurdiev (23-7, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) and Bruno Silva (23-11, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) battle to get back in the win column

Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo

  • Farid Basharat (12-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) tries to keep his perfect record in tact against Dana White's Contender Series alum Victor Hugo ( 25-4, fighting out of Goiânia, Goiás, Brazil) in a featherweight bout

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Chris Barnett

  • Heavyweights collide as Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) takes on the always-entertaining Chris Barnett (23-8, fighting out of Athens, GA)

Abus Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira

  • Abus Magomedov (26-8-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) and Brunno Ferreria (12-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) square off in a clash of middleweight finishers

Mateusz Rębecki vs Myktybek Orolbai

  • Mateusz Rębecki (19-2, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) looks to bounce back from his first UFC loss against Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) in a catchweight bout (160 pounds)

Geoff Neal vs Rafael Dos Anjos

  • No. 10 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX) takes on former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-16, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at 170 pounds

Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira

  • Dana White Contender Series grad Ibo Aslan (13-1, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) and undefeated UFC newcomer Rafael Cerqueira (11-0, fighting out of Salvador, BA, Brazil) close out the prelims at light heavyweight

Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.

Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates is seen on stage during the UFC 294 press conference at Etihad Arena on October 19, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
