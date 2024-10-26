Prelim Results | UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway

Athletes
UFC makes its return to Abu Dhabi with a title fight for the ages as UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria faces off against BMF champ and No. 2 ranked featherweight Max Holloway. The co-main event features a clash of top middleweights as No. 3 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 11 ranked Khamzat Chimaev in a five-round matchup with title implications.
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway takes place live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at a special time of 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card follows live on ESPN+ PPV at a special time of 2pm ET/11am PT.
Main event and co-main event are scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts are scheduled for three rounds.
Main Card Results | Official Scorecards | Order PPV
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Results
UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway Main Card Results
Rinat Fakhretdinov vs Carlos Leal
- Welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov (22-1-1, fighting out of Saransk, Mordovia, Russia) looks to extend his unbeaten streak to 23 in the first fight of the night against UFC newcomer Carlos Leal (21-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Ismail Naurdiev vs Bruno Silva
- Middleweights Ismail Naurdiev (23-7, fighting out of Rabat, Morocco) and Bruno Silva (23-11, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) battle to get back in the win column
Farid Basharat vs Victor Hugo
- Farid Basharat (12-0, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV by way of Paktia, Afghanistan) tries to keep his perfect record in tact against Dana White's Contender Series alum Victor Hugo ( 25-4, fighting out of Goiânia, Goiás, Brazil) in a featherweight bout
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Chris Barnett
- Heavyweights collide as Kennedy Nzechukwu (12-5, fighting out of Dallas-Fort Worth, TX) takes on the always-entertaining Chris Barnett (23-8, fighting out of Athens, GA)
Abus Magomedov vs Brunno Ferreira
- Abus Magomedov (26-8-1, fighting out of Düsseldorf, Germany) and Brunno Ferreria (12-1, fighting out of Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil) square off in a clash of middleweight finishers
Mateusz Rębecki vs Myktybek Orolbai
- Mateusz Rębecki (19-2, fighting out of Szczecin, Poland) looks to bounce back from his first UFC loss against Myktybek Orolbai (13-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) in a catchweight bout (160 pounds)
Geoff Neal vs Rafael Dos Anjos
- No. 10 ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal (15-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX) takes on former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos (32-16, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) at 170 pounds
Ibo Aslan vs Rafael Cerqueira
- Dana White Contender Series grad Ibo Aslan (13-1, fighting out of Istanbul, Turkey) and undefeated UFC newcomer Rafael Cerqueira (11-0, fighting out of Salvador, BA, Brazil) close out the prelims at light heavyweight
Don't miss a moment of UFC 308: Topuria vs Holloway, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on October 26, 2024. Prelims start at 10am ET/7am PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 2pm ET/11am PT.
Tags