A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 303 event at T-Mobile Arena on June 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Noche UFC
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, Live From Sphere In Las Vegas, Nevada
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X @spencerkyte • Sep. 14, 2024

UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley collides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.

Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Results

UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Prelim Results

Raul Rosas Jr. vs Aoriqileng

  •  The youngest fighter on the current UFC roster Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) gets the action started against Aoriqileng (25-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Shanghai, China) in an exciting bantamweight bout

Edgar Chairez vs Joshua Van

  • Edgar Chairez (11-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) looks to build off his recent victory when he takes on short notice opponent Joshua Van (10-2, fighting out of Houston, TX)

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza

  • Mexico's Yazmin Jauregui (11-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) hopes to collect her second win of 2024 when she takes on Ketlen Souza 14-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) at strawweight

Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes

  • Manuel Torres (15-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) goes for his seventh straight win when he takes on Dana White's Contender Series Grad Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile)

Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont

  • No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender and former title challenger Irene Aldana (15-7, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) faces No. 8 ranked Norma Dumont (11-2, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, live from Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 14, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

