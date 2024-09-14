Prelim Results | UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

Embedded
UFC celebrates Mexican Independence Day with a once-in-a-lifetime event at Sphere in Las Vegas, headlined by two blockbuster championship bouts. UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley collides with surging No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili, plus, UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso runs it back with former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili takes place Saturday, September 14 at Sphere in Las Vegas with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night kicks off at 7:30pm ET/4:30pm PT with the first fight on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC FIGHT PASS.
Championship bouts scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Results
UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili Prelim Results
Raul Rosas Jr. vs Aoriqileng
- The youngest fighter on the current UFC roster Raul Rosas Jr. (9-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) gets the action started against Aoriqileng (25-10, 1 NC, fighting out of Shanghai, China) in an exciting bantamweight bout
Edgar Chairez vs Joshua Van
- Edgar Chairez (11-5, 1 NC, fighting out of Mexicali, Baja California Mexico) looks to build off his recent victory when he takes on short notice opponent Joshua Van (10-2, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza
- Mexico's Yazmin Jauregui (11-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) hopes to collect her second win of 2024 when she takes on Ketlen Souza 14-4, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) at strawweight
Manuel Torres vs Ignacio Bahamondes
- Manuel Torres (15-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) goes for his seventh straight win when he takes on Dana White's Contender Series Grad Ignacio Bahamondes (15-5, fighting out of Chicago, IL by way of Santiago, Chile)
Irene Aldana vs Norma Dumont
- No. 5 ranked bantamweight contender and former title challenger Irene Aldana (15-7, fighting out of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico) faces No. 8 ranked Norma Dumont (11-2, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil)
