A general view of the Octagon during the UFC 284 event at RAC Arena on February 12, 2023 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, Live From RAC Arena In Perth, Western Australia
Aug. 17, 2024

The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its return to Australia on Saturday, August 17, for a middleweight title fight between heated rivals as UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will take on former champion and the current No. 2 contender, Israel Adesanya in a five round championship bout.

The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Official Scorecards

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Results

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Prelim Results

Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar

  • Undefeated UFC newcomer Stewart Nicoll (8-0, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) kicks off UFC 305's early prelims against Jesus Aguilar (10-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at flyweight

Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn

  • Welterweight finisher Song Kenan (20-8, fighting out of Beijing, China) squares off against Ricky Glenn (22-8-2, fighting out of Des Moines, IA)

Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes

  • Lightweight's Tom Nolan (7-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) and Alex Reyes (13-4, fighting out of Victorville, CA) close out the early prelims on UFC FIGHT PASS

Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns

  • Featherweight Jack Jenkins (12-3, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) makes his return to the Octagon against Herbert Burns (11-5, fighting out of Lantana, FL by way of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

Casey O'Neill vs Luana Santos

  • No. 15 ranked flyweight Casey O'Neill (9-2, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia) challenges Luana Santos (7-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil), who steps into the bout on short notice after picking up a submission win in July

Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos

  • Australia's Josh Culibao (11-3-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) squares off against Ricardo Ramos (16-6, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil)

Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker

  • Hard-hitting heavyweights Junior Tafa (5-2, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) and UFC newcomer Valter Walker (11-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) collide in UFC 305's featured prelim

Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

UFC middleweight Israel Adesanya looks on at the UFC 305 On Sale Press Conference on July 03, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Will Russell/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Public Events Schedule | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs…

Don't Miss A Single Event Leading Up To UFC's Return To Perth, Western Australia For UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya At RAC Arena

