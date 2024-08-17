Prelim Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order PPV

UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Results