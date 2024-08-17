Prelim Results | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Fight Coverage
The world will be watching when the Octagon makes its return to Australia on Saturday, August 17, for a middleweight title fight between heated rivals as UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will take on former champion and the current No. 2 contender, Israel Adesanya in a five round championship bout.
The UFC 305: DU PLESSIS VS ADESANYA Early Prelims kickoff Saturday August 17 at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order PPV
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Results
UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya Prelim Results
Stewart Nicoll vs Jesus Aguilar
- Undefeated UFC newcomer Stewart Nicoll (8-0, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) kicks off UFC 305's early prelims against Jesus Aguilar (10-2, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) at flyweight
Song Kenan vs Ricky Glenn
- Welterweight finisher Song Kenan (20-8, fighting out of Beijing, China) squares off against Ricky Glenn (22-8-2, fighting out of Des Moines, IA)
Tom Nolan vs Alex Reyes
- Lightweight's Tom Nolan (7-1, fighting out of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia) and Alex Reyes (13-4, fighting out of Victorville, CA) close out the early prelims on UFC FIGHT PASS
Jack Jenkins vs Herbert Burns
- Featherweight Jack Jenkins (12-3, fighting out of Melbourne, Australia) makes his return to the Octagon against Herbert Burns (11-5, fighting out of Lantana, FL by way of Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Casey O'Neill vs Luana Santos
- No. 15 ranked flyweight Casey O'Neill (9-2, fighting out of Gold Coast, Australia) challenges Luana Santos (7-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil), who steps into the bout on short notice after picking up a submission win in July
Josh Culibao vs Ricardo Ramos
- Australia's Josh Culibao (11-3-1, fighting out of Sydney, Australia) squares off against Ricardo Ramos (16-6, fighting out of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil)
Junior Tafa vs Valter Walker
- Hard-hitting heavyweights Junior Tafa (5-2, fighting out of Brisbane, Australia) and UFC newcomer Valter Walker (11-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) collide in UFC 305's featured prelim
Don't miss a moment of UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya, live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia on August 17, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.