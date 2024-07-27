 Skip to main content
Don't Miss A Moment Of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, Live From Co-Op Live In Manchester, England On July 27, 2024
Results

Prelim Results | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, Live From Co-op Live In Manchester, England
Jul. 27, 2024

UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live, as welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years on from their first encounter.

The UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, July 27 at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Results

Please enable Javascript to view this content

UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Prelim Results

Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean

  • Searching for her first UFC victory, Shauna Bannon (5-1, fighting out of Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland) faces UFC newcomer Alice Ardelean (9-5, fighting out of Birmingham, England) at strawweight

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski

  • Heavyweight Mick Parkin (9-0, fighting out of Castletown, England) puts his undefeated record on the line against Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Nowy Targ, Poland)

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie

  • Englishman Sam Patterson (11-2-1, fighting out of Watford, England) goes head to head with Irishman Kiefer Crosbie (10-4 fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) in an exciting bout between two well-rounded mixed martial artists

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

  • Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, fighting out of Manchester, England) takes on the well-rounded Manel Kape (19-6, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand), who's won his last four bouts

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

  • Winning his UFC debut in February, Oban Elliott (10-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) faces Preston Parsons (11-4 fighting out of Jacksonville Beach, FL), who has secured nine of his 11 wins by submission

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio

  • Highly technical light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (15-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) matches up against Marcin Prachnio (17-7 fighting out of Warsaw, Poland), who holds six career wins in under two minutes

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Jake Hadley vs Caolán Loughran

  • Bantamweight Jake Hadley (10-3, fighting out of Oldbury, Sandwell, England) faces Caolán Loughran (9-1, fighting out of Tyrone, Ireland), who's searching for his second win this calendar year

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil

  • Looking to continue her winning momentum, strawweight Molly McCann (14-6, fighting out of Liverpool, England) faces Bruna Brasil (9-4-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil) who signed to the UFC after impressing on Dana White’s Contender Series

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda

  • Entertaining featherweights collide as Nathaniel Wood (19-6, fighting out of London, England) squares off against Daniel Pineda (28-15, 3 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX), who has secured finishes in all 28 of his victories

Official Scorecards | Main Card Results | Order the PPV

Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
winners
Live Results
fight results
UFC 304
Paddy Pimblett is shown in UFC 304 Embedded Episode 4
Embedded

UFC 304 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 In Manchester, England On July 27, 2024

More
Sean Strickland taunts Israel Adesanya of Nigeria in the closing moments of their UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Highlights

FAN'S CHOICE | TOP 10 UPSETS

We Asked Our Fans To Pick Their Top UFC Upsets!

Watch the Video
Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia (R) and Conor McGregor of Ireland (L) start their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Free Fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor | UFC Muted

In This Episode Of Muted, Explore The UFC's Greatest Moments As If You Were Sitting Octagon-Side! No Commentary Just Fight, Crowd & Corner Sounds!

Watch the Video