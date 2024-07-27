Prelim Results | UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2

Embedded
UFC returns to Manchester on Saturday, July 27, with two UK champions defending their belts. UFC 304: EDWARDS vs MUHAMMAD 2 is the first sporting event at Manchester’s Co-op Live, as welterweight champion Leon Edwards headlines against long-time rival Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch. The co-main event sees interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall go up against No. 4 ranked Curtis Blaydes two years on from their first encounter.
The UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Early Prelims kickoff Saturday, July 27 at 6:15pm ET/3:15pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC FIGHT PASS. The Prelims air at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+, and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ PPV in the U.S. at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
Main and co-main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds.
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Results
UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2 Prelim Results
Shauna Bannon vs Alice Ardelean
- Searching for her first UFC victory, Shauna Bannon (5-1, fighting out of Tallaght, Dublin, Ireland) faces UFC newcomer Alice Ardelean (9-5, fighting out of Birmingham, England) at strawweight
Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski
- Heavyweight Mick Parkin (9-0, fighting out of Castletown, England) puts his undefeated record on the line against Lukasz Brzeski (9-4-1, 1 NC, fighting out of Nowy Targ, Poland)
Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie
- Englishman Sam Patterson (11-2-1, fighting out of Watford, England) goes head to head with Irishman Kiefer Crosbie (10-4 fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) in an exciting bout between two well-rounded mixed martial artists
Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape
- Undefeated flyweight Muhammad Mokaev (12-0, fighting out of Manchester, England) takes on the well-rounded Manel Kape (19-6, fighting out of Phuket, Thailand), who's won his last four bouts
Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons
- Winning his UFC debut in February, Oban Elliott (10-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) faces Preston Parsons (11-4 fighting out of Jacksonville Beach, FL), who has secured nine of his 11 wins by submission
Modestas Bukauskas vs Marcin Prachnio
- Highly technical light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas (15-6, fighting out of London, England by way of Klaipeda, Lithuania) matches up against Marcin Prachnio (17-7 fighting out of Warsaw, Poland), who holds six career wins in under two minutes
Jake Hadley vs Caolán Loughran
- Bantamweight Jake Hadley (10-3, fighting out of Oldbury, Sandwell, England) faces Caolán Loughran (9-1, fighting out of Tyrone, Ireland), who's searching for his second win this calendar year
Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil
- Looking to continue her winning momentum, strawweight Molly McCann (14-6, fighting out of Liverpool, England) faces Bruna Brasil (9-4-1, fighting out of Guarujá, São Paulo, Brazil) who signed to the UFC after impressing on Dana White’s Contender Series
Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda
- Entertaining featherweights collide as Nathaniel Wood (19-6, fighting out of London, England) squares off against Daniel Pineda (28-15, 3 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX), who has secured finishes in all 28 of his victories
