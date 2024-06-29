Prelim Results | UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2

Embedded
Results
See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelims Winners And More From UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas, Nevada
The UFC’s annual summer showcase took some twists and turns on the way to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night — and another during the event — but once the action hit the Octagon, it was as captivating and entertaining as anticipated.
UFC 303: PEREIRA VS PROCHÁZKA 2 takes place Saturday, June 29 at T-Mobile Arena with the main card at 10pm ET/7pm PT on ESPN+ PPV. The prelims will be available on ESPN, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. The night’s action will start at 6pm ET/3pm PT with early prelims on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) and UFC Fight Pass.
Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Results
- Joe Pyfer defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1
- Andre Fili defeats Cub Swanson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jean Silva defeats Charles Jourdain by KO (uppercut) at 1:22 of Round 2
- Payton Talbott defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1
- Gillian Robertson defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
- Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
- Rei Tsuruya defeats Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Vinicius Oliveira defeats Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2 Prelim Results
Vinicius Oliveira defeats Ricky Simon by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
In just two fights, Vinicius Oliveira has put himself on the cusp of cracking the Top 15 in the rugged bantamweight division.
A member of last year’s Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) class, the 28-year-old Brazilian collected his second win of the year in Saturday’s opener, out-working Ricky Simon over 15 minutes. “Lok Dog” controlled the first two rounds with his striking, and despite hurting his leg when Simon checked a kick late in the second, he continued to dictate the terms of engagement and get the better of things in the third.
After a highlight reel finish in his promotional debut earlier this year, Saturday’s win over Simon is a massive statement for the promising Brazilian. He’s now earned four consecutive wins overall and firmly in the mix for being the “Rookie of the Year” in the UFC in 2024. | Official Scorecards
Rei Tsuruya defeats Carlos Hernandez by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Road to UFC Season 2 flyweight winner Rei Tsuruya moved to 10-0 with a unanimous decision win over Carlos Hernandez on the UFC 303 prelims.
Rei Tsuruya Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Rei Tsuruya Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
The flyweights combined for a scramble-filled grappling match where Tsuruya was a step ahead at just about every turn. While Hernandez did well to counter, escape, and control the action in the third, the young Japanese talent was able to secure the victory and maintain his unblemished record.
After earning his contract earlier this year, Saturday’s effort was a solid way for Tsuruya to begin his official UFC journey. He just turned 22 a week ago and has an extremely bright future inside the Octagon as he continues to grow and develop. | Official Scorecards
Martin Buday defeats Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Martin Buday worked his way back into the win column with a low-output, grinding victory over Andrei Arlovski.
Martin Buday Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Martin Buday Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
The burly Slovakian used his trademark clinch-heavy style to get the better of things against Arlovski, landing knees to the midsection and short punches when the two were tied up. Buday traditionally does well to wear on people and neutralize their opportunities, and he did so again here, never really presenting opportunities for the former champion to get off sustained, significant offence.
Buday had his winning streak snapped at the close of last year, but got things moving in the right direction again here, moving to 5-1 inside the Octagon in the process. The 32-year-old can clearly win at this level, but it will be interesting to see if he’s able to raise his level as he continues working forward in the division. | Official Scorecards
Gillian Robertson defeats Michelle Waterson-Gomez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Gillian Robertson picked up the biggest win of her career to close out the UFC 303 early prelims, dominating divisional stalwart Michelle Waterson-Gomez.
Gillian Robertson Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Gillian Robertson Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
In all three rounds, Robertson controlled the action on the canvas by constantly advancing positions, landing damage from top position, and hunting for submissions. While Waterson-Gomez gets top marks for her defensive abilities, this was a one-sided contest from start-to-finish and a breakout effort for Roberson.
Still only 29 years old, Robertson continues to show improvements and growth. She’s now won consecutive outings in 2024 and four of her last five fights, putting her in a position to potentially chase down a date with someone in the Top 10 next time out. | Official Scorecards
Payton Talbott defeats Yanis Ghemmouri by KO (strikes) at 0:19 of Round 1
Payton Talbott is a star on the rise.
Payton Talbott Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Payton Talbott Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
The unbeaten bantamweight prospect dropped Yanis Ghemmouri with the first right hand he threw, and after taking a beat to see if Ghemmouri was going to recover or the referee was going to step in, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad followed up and finished things off.
Now 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the UFC with three finishes, the 25-year-old looks like the genuine article and should receive a significant step up in competition after a blistering outing like the one he turned in on Saturday evening. | Official Scorecards
Jean Silva defeats Charles Jourdain by KO (uppercut) at 1:22 of Round 2
Add Jean Silva’s name to the list of impressive first-year Brazilians competing in the UFC in 2024.
Jean Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Jean Silva Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
The Fighting Nerds representative registered a walk-off knockout win over Charles Jourdain on Saturday’s prelims, becoming the first person to finish the French-Canadian. After hurting Jourdain in the first, he fired a sharp shot up the middle out of the clinch that sent his opponent crashing to the canvas, prompting Marc Goddard to instantly step in and halt the action.
That’s now consecutive stoppage wins to start his time in the UFC for Silva, who has won 10 straight overall. He’s shown a ton of promise to begin his UFC tenure and trains with an outstanding crew, which makes Silva one to watch closely going forward.
Andre Fili defeats Cub Swanson by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
Featherweight veterans Andre Fili and Cub Swanson engaged in a classic battle between two steely old heads on Saturday night, fighting tooth-and-nail through to the final horn.
Andre Fili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Andre Fili Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
All three rounds were a mix of striking at range and short periods in the clinch, with Swanson constantly serving as the one pressing forward and Fili content and capable to counter. Both landed quality shots throughout, with Fili having a slight speed advantage and “Killer Cub” connecting with a little more juice, resulting in a competitive, entertaining clash between two of the division’s most experienced fighters.
The judges were called upon to render a verdict and were split in how they saw things, with Fili coming out ahead on the scorecards. That’s now 12 career UFC wins for the Sacramento-based staple, who gets things moving in the right direction again with a victory here. | Official Scorecards
Joe Pyfer defeats Marc-Andre Barriault by KO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1
How’s about a walk-off knockout to wrap up the early slate?
Joe Pyfer Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
Joe Pyfer Post-Fight Interview | UFC 303
/
Joe Pyfer closed out the UFC 303 prelims in insane fashion, stinging Marc-Andre Barriault early in the opening stanza before putting the French-Canadian away with a punishing uppercut that left him out cold, face down on the canvas.
After landing on the wrong side of the cards in a main event pairing with Jack Hermansson last time out, Pyfer instantly reminds everyone why he’s considered one of the top emerging talents in the 185-pound weight class with this first-round knockout finish.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
