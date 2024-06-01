Prelim Results | UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Six of the seven fights on the UFC 302 prelims went the distance, with Bassil Hafez and Mickey Gall turning in a crackerjack early in the night and Cesar Almeida and Roman Kopylov combining for an entertaining clash to close out the slate. The lone finish amongst the slate came thanks to Jailton Almeida, who rebounded from his first UFC setback in resounding fashion, running through Alexandr Romanov.

UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier Results