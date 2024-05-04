Prelim Results | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

UFC Foundation
Rapidly turning into a dominant fighter settling in for a long reign at the top, UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja returns home to Brazil on Saturday, May 4, to defend his crown for the second time against surging Australian contender Steve Erceg in the main event of UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Winner of five in a row, Pantoja has been a man on a mission, and after a 2023 campaign in which he won and defended his title against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, he's back to meet Erceg, who is perfect in three trips to the Octagon. Plus, the King of Rio returns to the Octagon, as UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo makes the walk for the first time since 2022 to face Jonathan Martinez.
UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday May 4 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Results
UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg Prelim Results
Alessandro Costa vs Kevin Borjas
- Alessandro Costa (13-4, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico) takes on Kevin Borjas (9-2, fighting out of Lima, Peru) in a flyweight bout
Ismael Bonfim vs Vinc Pichel
- Ismael Bonfim (19-4, fighting out of Brasília, Brazil) clashes with Vinc Pichel (14-3, fighting out of Englewood, CO by way of Simi Valley, CA) in a lightweight battle
Dione Barbosa vs Ernesta Kareckaitė
- Dione Barbosa (6-2, fighting out of Huntington Beach, CA by way of Recife, Pernambuco, Brazil) takes on Ernesta Kareckaitė (5-0-1, fighting out of Kaunas, Lithuania) at flyweight
Mauricio Ruffy vs Jamie Mullarkey
- Mauricio Ruffy (9-1, fighting out of Coruripe, Alagoas, Brazil) makes his debut against Jamie Mullarkey (17-7, fighting out of Central Coast, Australia) at lightweight
Joaquim Silva vs Drakkar Klose
- Joaquim Silva (13-5, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) takes on Drakkar Klose (14-2-1, fighting out of Glendale, AZ by way of South Haven, MI) in a lightweight battle
Elves Brener vs Myktybek Orolbai
- Elves Brener (16-3, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil) goes against Myktybek Orolbai (12-1-1, fighting out of Sacramento, CA by way of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) at lightweight
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs Iasmin Lucindo
- No. 13 ranked contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz (16-7, fighting out of Lodz, Poland) faces Iasmin Lucindo (15-5, fighting out of Fortaleza, CE, Brazil) at strawweight
Jack Shore vs Joanderson Brito
- Jack Shore (17-1, fighting out of Abertillery, Wales) takes on Joanderson Brito (16-3-1, fighting out of Bauru, Sao Paulo, Brazil) in an exciting featherweight battle
