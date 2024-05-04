Prelim Results | UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg

Winner of five in a row, Pantoja has been a man on a mission, and after a 2023 campaign in which he won and defended his title against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, he's back to meet Erceg, who is perfect in three trips to the Octagon. Plus, the King of Rio returns to the Octagon, as UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo makes the walk for the first time since 2022 to face Jonathan Martinez.

UFC 301: PANTOJA VS ERCEG Early Prelims kickoff Saturday May 4 at 6pm ET / 3pm PT in the United States on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass The Prelims air at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ and the Main Card will air exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

Main event scheduled for five rounds, all other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official Scorecards | Main Card Results