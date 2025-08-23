Prelim Results | UFC Shanghai

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, Live From Shanghai Indoor Stadium On August 23, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Aug. 23, 2025
UFC returns to Shanghai for an electrifying light heavyweight main event between No. 13 ranked Johnny Walker and No. 14 ranked Zhang Mingyang. In the co-main event, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a five-round catchweight bout.
UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire event can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.
This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Uran Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay
Light heavyweights get the action started as Uran Satybaldiev 8-1, fighting out of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) squares off against Dana White's Contender Series grad Diyar Nurgozhay (10-1, fighting out of Astana, Kazakhstan)
No. 15 ranked flyweight contender Charles Johnson (17-7, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) looks to cement his position in the rankings against rising star Lone'er Kavanagh (9-0, fighting out of London, England)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China on August 23, 2025. Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT.