General view of the interior of Shanghai Indoor Stadium
Results

Prelim Results | UFC Shanghai

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang, Live From Shanghai Indoor Stadium On August 23, 2025
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Aug. 23, 2025

UFC returns to Shanghai for an electrifying light heavyweight main event between No. 13 ranked Johnny Walker and No. 14 ranked Zhang Mingyang. In the co-main event, former title challenger Brian Ortega squares off against former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in a five-round catchweight bout.

UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire event can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.

Uran Satybaldiev vs Diyar Nurgozhay

  • Light heavyweights get the action started as Uran Satybaldiev 8-1, fighting out of Osh, Kyrgyzstan) squares off against Dana White's Contender Series grad Diyar Nurgozhay (10-1, fighting out of Astana, Kazakhstan)

Xiao Long vs SuYoung You

  • Bantamweight Xiao Long (27-9, fighting out of Hunan, China) aims for his second-straight knockout when he takes on SuYoung You (15-3, 2 NC, fighting out of Gunpo, South Korea)

YiZha vs Westin Wilson

  • Featherweight Yizha (25-5, fighting out of Sichuan, China) locks horns with Westin Wilson (17-9, fighting out of Simpsonville, SC)

Michel Pereira vs Kyle Daukaus

  • The always entertaining Michel Pereira (31-13, 2 NC, fighting out of Las Vegas, NV) welcomes Kyle Daukaus (15-4 1 NC, fighting out of Philadelphia, PA) back to the Octagon

Rongzhu vs Austin Hubbard

  • Chinese lightweight Rongzhu (25-6, fighting out of Sichuan, China) faces The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 lightweight finalist Austin Hubbard (17-9, fighting out of Dixon, IL)

Charles Johnson vs Lone’er Kavanagh

  • No. 15 ranked flyweight contender Charles Johnson (17-7, fighting out of St. Louis, MO) looks to cement his position in the rankings against rising star Lone'er Kavanagh (9-0, fighting out of London, England)

Featured Prelim: Maheshate vs Gauge Young

  • In the featured prelim, Maheshate (10-4, fighting out of Sichuan, China) looks to collect his first win of 2025 against Gauge Young (9-3, fighting out of Sedalia, MO)

