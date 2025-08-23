Prelim Results | UFC Shanghai

UFC Shanghai airs at a special time: Prelims start at 3am ET/12am PT, followed by the main card at 6am ET/3am PT. The entire event can be streamed on ESPN+ in the United States.

Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the night with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.