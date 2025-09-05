Prelim Results | UFC Paris

UFC returns to Paris the fourth consecutive year with an electrifying night of fights at Accor Arena on Saturday, September 6, as No. 2 ranked middleweight contender and France's own Nassourdine “The Sniper” Imavov faces The Fighting Nerds star, No. 7 ranked Caio “The Natural” Borralho.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: IMAVOV vs BORRALHO airs at a special time! Prelim action begins at 12pm ET/9am PT on Saturday. Main card action gets underway at 3pm ET/12pm PT. The entire card can be streamed live on ESPN+ in the United States.
MORE UFC PARIS: Main Card Results | Scorecards | Watch
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
This page will be updated live throughout the day with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Sam Patterson defeats Trey Waters by TKO (strikes) at 3:01 of Round 1
Sam Patterson keeps rolling on!
The towering British welterweight stood toe-to-toe with Trey Waters early, the long, tall battlers exchanging shots. But midway through the first, Patterson connected with a right hand that wobbled Waters, and from there, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad swarmed, unloading on his American foe until referee Rich Mitchell mercifully stepped in and halted the contest.
That’s now four straight first-round finishes since relocating to welterweight for the 29-year-old Patterson, who advanced to 14-2-1 with the victory. His size and the diversity of his skills have made him a dark horse in the 170-pound weight class, and another step up in competition should be in the offing after this one.
Robert Bryczek defeats Brad Tavares by TKO (strikes) at 1:43 of Round 3
Robert Bryczek collected his first UFC victory on Saturday evening in Paris, dispatching divisional mainstay Brad Tavares in the third round.
The Polish UFC sophomore battered Tavares in the opening round, stinging the Ultimate Fighter alum multiple times and leaving him leaking heading into the corner. While the veteran did well to work back into the fight in the second, using his movement and kicks to keep Bryczek at bay, one heavy shot early in the third had Tavares covering up again, allowing Bryczek to swarm and hammer out the finish.
This was a very good victory for the 35-year-old, who dropped a decision to Ihor Potieria in his debut, but looked much more comfortable and dangerous here. After more than 18 months on the sidelines, this was a tremendous return to action for Bryczek.
Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Gustafsson by TKO (strikes) at 0:54 of Round 1
Rinat Fakretdinov met Andreas Gustafsson’s aggression with offense of his own, backing up “Bane” and finishing him early in the opening round of their welterweight scrap on Saturday.
Gustafsson charged forward as expected, but “Gladiator” met him in the middle and countered with heavy, effective shots, backing the Swede up with a left hand early. Recognizing his opponent was hurt, Fakhretdinov pounced, upping the output and collecting the stoppage under a hail of unanswered blows as Gustafsson covered up along the fence.
Fakhretdinov is now 6-0-1 in the UFC, with three straight victories, and a 24-2-1 record overall. After being in a series of close, competitive bouts, this was the kind of dominant outing that could elevate the streaking Russian into the mix for a date with a Top 15 opponent in the near future.
Sam Hughes defeats Shauna Bannon by submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:58 of Round 2
Sam Hughes turned in her most impressive performance to date to kick off the UFC’s annual stop at Accor Arena, submitting Shauna Bannon in the second round.
The Fortis MMA representative dominated the opening frame, putting Bannon on the canvas and doing work from the crucifix position before briefly hunting for a choke from the back before the close of the round. She spilled Bannon to the canvas early in the second and returned to top position, taking the back as the Bannon looked to work to scramble, sinking in the choke and drawing out the tap soon after.
That’s now three straight for “Sampage,” who has gone 6-2 since teaming up with the Dallas fight team. After going the distance in each of her last two victories, Hughes focused on being more aggressive, and it showed in this one as she picked up her second finish inside the Octagon and first in more than three years.
Harry Hardwick vs Kauê Fernandes
- UFC newcomer Harry Hardwick (13-3-1, fighting out of Middlesbrough, England) steps in for Farès Ziam to face Kauê Fernandes (10-2, fighting out of : Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) on short notice
Marcin Tybura vs Ante Delija
- No. 7 ranked heavyweight contender Marcin Tybura (27-9, fighting out of Uniejow, Poland) searches for his third straight win against UFC newcomer Ante Delija (25-6, fighting out of Dubrovnik, Croatia)
Oumar Sy vs Brendson Ribeiro
- In the featured prelim, France's own Oumar Sy (11-1, fighting out of Paris, France) collides with DWCS grad Brendson Ribeiro (17-8, 1 NC, fighting out of Curitiba, Parana, Brazil)
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho, live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 6, 2025. Prelims start at 12pm ET/9am PT, followed by the main card at 3pm ET/12pm PT.