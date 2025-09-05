Prelim Results | UFC Paris

The towering British welterweight stood toe-to-toe with Trey Waters early, the long, tall battlers exchanging shots. But midway through the first, Patterson connected with a right hand that wobbled Waters, and from there, the Dana White’s Contender Series grad swarmed, unloading on his American foe until referee Rich Mitchell mercifully stepped in and halted the contest.

That’s now four straight first-round finishes since relocating to welterweight for the 29-year-old Patterson, who advanced to 14-2-1 with the victory. His size and the diversity of his skills have made him a dark horse in the 170-pound weight class, and another step up in competition should be in the offing after this one.

