Prelim Results | Noche UFC

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, Top 5 strawweights with title aspirations collide as No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez faces No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos.
NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 3pm ET/12 pm PT, followed by the main card at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.
Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews
This page will be updated live throughout the day with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.
Rodrigo Sezinando vs Daniil Donchenko
- Kicking off the card is The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight final between two Team Cormier contestants Rodrigo Sezinando (9-1, fighting out of Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Daniil Donchenko (12-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine)
Montse Rendon vs Alice Pereira
- Bantamweight Monste Rendon (6-1, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico) welcomes the youngest female UFC fighter in history to the Octagon, 19-year-old Alice Pereira (6-0, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Brazil)
Alessandro Costa vs Alden Coria
- Flyweight finisher Alessandro Costa (14-4, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico) takes on UFC newcomer Alden Coria (10-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX)
Zachary Reese vs Sedriques Dumas
- Texas native Zachary Reese (9-2, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) squares off against Sedriques Dumas (10-3, fighting out of Pensacola, FL)
Jesus Aguilar vs Luis Gurule
- An exciting flyweight matchup sees Jesus Aguilar (11-3, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) battle Luis Gurule (10-1, fighting out of Sheridan, CO)
Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos
- No. 2 ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez (11-1, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA) takes on No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-4-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil), with both athletes looking to cement themselves as the next title challenger at 115 pounds
Claudio Puelles vs Joaquim Silva
- Lightweight prospect Claudio Puelles (13-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru) squares off against Joaquim Silva (13-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)
Jose Daniel Medina vs Duško Todorović
- Jose Daniel Medina (11-5, fighting out of Santa Cruz, Bolivia) locks horns with Duško Todorović (12-6, fighting gout of Belgrade, Serbia) at middleweight
Alexander Hernandez vs Diego Ferreira
- In the featured prelim, lightweight Alexander Hernandez (17-8, fighting out of San Antonio, TX) looks to secure his fourth-straight win when he takes on Diego Ferreira (19-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil)
