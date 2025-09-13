Prelim Results | Noche UFC

 Skip to main content
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at AT&T Center on March 25, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Results

See The Fight Results, Watch Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, Live From Frost Bank Center In San Antonio On September 13
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Sep. 13, 2025

UFC returns to Frost Bank Center in San Antonio to celebrate Mexican Independence Day with a highly anticipated featherweight clash between No. 2 ranked contender Diego Lopes and No. 10 Jean Silva. Also on the card, Top 5 strawweights with title aspirations collide as No. 2 ranked Tatiana Suarez faces No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos.

NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs SILVA takes place Saturday, September 13 in San Antonio and will be available exclusively on the ESPN App. The prelims will start at 3pm ET/12 pm PT, followed by the main card at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Live Results, Fight Recaps & Backstage Interviews

This page will be updated live throughout the day with full fight recaps and exclusive post-fight interviews with every winner.

Rodrigo Sezinando vs Daniil Donchenko

  • Kicking off the card is The Ultimate Fighter Season 33 welterweight final between two Team Cormier contestants Rodrigo Sezinando (9-1, fighting out of Vancouver, BC, Canada) and Daniil Donchenko (12-2, fighting out of Korosten, Ukraine)

Montse Rendon vs Alice Pereira

  • Bantamweight Monste Rendon (6-1, fighting out of Cancun, Mexico) welcomes the youngest female UFC fighter in history to the Octagon, 19-year-old Alice Pereira (6-0, fighting out of Feira de Santana, Brazil)

Alessandro Costa vs Alden Coria

  • Flyweight finisher Alessandro Costa (14-4, fighting out of Puebla, Mexico) takes on UFC newcomer Alden Coria (10-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Houston, TX)

Zachary Reese vs Sedriques Dumas

  • Texas native Zachary Reese (9-2, fighting out of Houston, TX by way of Shiner, TX) squares off against Sedriques Dumas (10-3, fighting out of Pensacola, FL)

Two fights, One night | Noche UFC + Canelo vs Crawford Promo
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Two fights, One night | Noche UFC + Canelo vs Crawford Promo
/

Jesus Aguilar vs Luis Gurule

  • An exciting flyweight matchup sees Jesus Aguilar (11-3, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico) battle Luis Gurule (10-1, fighting out of Sheridan, CO)

Tatiana Suarez vs Amanda Lemos

  • No. 2 ranked strawweight contender Tatiana Suarez (11-1, fighting out of Rancho Cucamonga, CA) takes on No. 4 ranked Amanda Lemos (15-4-1, fighting out of Pará, Brazil), with both athletes looking to cement themselves as the next title challenger at 115 pounds

Claudio Puelles vs Joaquim Silva

  • Lightweight prospect Claudio Puelles (13-4, fighting out of Lima, Peru) squares off against Joaquim Silva (13-6, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil)

Jose Daniel Medina vs Duško Todorović

Alexander Hernandez vs Diego Ferreira

  • In the featured prelim, lightweight Alexander Hernandez (17-8, fighting out of San Antonio, TX) looks to secure his fourth-straight win when he takes on Diego Ferreira (19-6, fighting out of Dallas, TX by way of Careiro da Várzea, Amazonas, Brazil)

Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.

