The Power Of Song Kenan Returns

The welterweight division has had a wild ride in the 13 months since Song last fought, and he has observed it all with a keen eye. He describes champion Kamaru Usman as one of the most dominant ever and watching the soap opera unfold in the top ten only strengthens his resolve to get into the mix.

“Next time I hope to get a ranked fighter,” he admits. “If I can beat Max Griffin, I want some of the higher-level fighters.”

Watch Song Kenan Satuday at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland On ESPN+

This isn’t a knock on Griffin, a dangerous opponent he takes very seriously. In fact, speaking with Song is a bit like speaking to a super-spy character from a movie: a potent mix of genteel respect and steely confidence that more than fits his nickname, “The Assassin.”