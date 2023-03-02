Power Slap: Road To The Title | Episode 7 Recap

Rese Archer and Azael Rodriguez prepare to strike on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

The animosity between these two middleweights is as real as it gets. Rese Archer (#6) and Azael Rodriguez (#2) have been at odds in the Power Slap house for days. There was even fistfight. Now, the two will get to settle things once and for all under the bright lights.

Round 1

Rese wins the coin toss and elects to strike first. He takes a big wind up and blasts Azael, who doesn’t budge! In fact, Aza talks smack after the slap!

Rodriguez responds with a clean shot. Archer eats it and also talks smack. “I got that dog in me. You don’t know! But you’re about to find out!”

Round 2

Rese lands a HUGE shot, knocking Azael to the ground. BUT … there’s a foul. He’s called for clubbing.

Azael regains his composure and fires a huge shot at Rese, sending Archer crashing to the mat. Stunningly, Archer wills himself back to his feet — sticks his tongue out at Azael — and continues the fight.

Round 3

Another clubbing foul for Rese, essentially ending his chances at a victory. But don’t expect Azael to let him off the hook easy.

Rodriguez’s final blow is the biggest shot of the match — knocking Archer back to the ground. And this time, there was no recovery for Rese.

Azael wins by TKO.

“I just proved I’m one of the best slappers in the house,” Rodriguez said after the victory.

