Power Slap: Road To The Title | Episode 6 Recap

Devon Schwan Pulled Over Medical Test Issue

The show kicks off with drama surrounding light heavyweight Devon Schwan, who was informed he’s being pulled from his upcoming fight with Vern Cathey.

Power Slap matchmaker Hunter Campbell and Power Slap president Frank Lamicella explained to Schwan he’s not going to be medically cleared to fight.

With Devon out, the house is left to wonder … who will take on Vern?

3 More Strikers Leave the House