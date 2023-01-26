 Skip to main content
AyJay Hintz prepares to slap Frank Holland on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger /Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

Power Slap: Road To The Title | Episode 2 Recap

Recap Everything That Happened On The Second Episode Of Power Slap: Road To The Title
By Evan Rosenblum • Jan. 26, 2023

The first seven strikers have already earned their way into the Power Slap house. Now, the battle begins to fill the remaining sports on the roster — welcome to “Slap-Off Elimination Day.”

Dana kicks off the show by raving about the seven strikers he picked last week — Vern Cathey, Christapher Thomas, Wesley Drain, Duane Crespo, Jewel Scott, Jon Davis and Ryan Phillips.

Recap Episode 1 Of Power Slap: Road To The Title

“I’m really happy with those guys,” White said … “They’re tough, skilled. They’re the kind of strikers that I want to help me launch this new sport.”

Dana says a few athletes from the March event have been invited back to compete to get in the house — including Alex Asbury, Mike Smith (aka Slap Jesus) and AyJay Hintz. He also says they found a new crop of strikers from all over the country who will also join the competition.

Frank “The Tank” Holland vs. AyJay “Static” Hintz

AyJay Hintz slaps Frank Holland on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

AyJay Hintz slaps Frank Holland on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Fight #1 is a heavyweight showdown between a veteran slap fighter and new blood — and you KNOW someone’s getting knocked out!

Frank “The Tank” Holland has completed in 18 slap fights and claims he has more experience than anyone else in Power Slap.

Hintz only has one slap fight under his belt — a dominant victory over Tony Hanna at the March event.

When they finally clashed at the UFC Apex, both showcased solid power and solid chins. But after trading shots for two rounds, Hintz delivered the final blow in the third, belting Holland so hard that the ref jumped in and stopped the match.

Hintz moves on to the Power Slap house.

Mike “Slap Jesus” Smith vs. Paul Teague

Mike Smith aka "Slap Jesus" slaps Paul Teague on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Mike Smith aka "Slap Jesus" slaps Paul Teague on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Slap Jesus is the truth!

Mike Smith proved his victory at the March event was no fluke — knocking out Paul Teague with a massive shot in round three.

Teague put up a tough fight, wobbling Smith in the second round, though the blow was ruled illegal due to a stepping foul.

Smith will move to the Power Slap house.

Mike Webster vs. Emanuel Muniz

The Battle For The House | Power Slap: Beyond The Slap
The Battle For The House | Power Slap: Beyond The Slap
/

Just because you win the coin toss doesn’t mean you’ll win the fight — just ask welterweight Mike Webster.

The 40-year-old won the pre-fight coin flip but elected to be slapped first — giving 22-year-old Emanuel Muniz the chance to knock Webster out before Webster could strike once.

And that’s exactly what happened. Muniz opened round one with a KO shot — belting his way to the Power Slap house.

Kody Hrastnik vs. Mitchell Sipe

Mitchell Sipe celebrates his knockout win over Kody Hrastnik on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Mitchell Sipe celebrates his knockout win over Kody Hrastnik on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Another opening round knockout — this one courtesy of Michell Sipe!

The former Ultimate Fighter quarterfinalist unloaded a bomb on his heavyweight opponent Kody Hrastnik, ending the fight with his very first shot.

Dana White was impressed with Sipe’s power, saying, “Mitchell hits like a truck.”

Sipe now moves on to the Power Slap house.

Alex Asbury vs. Waylon Frost

Waylon Frost slaps Alex Asbury on Power Slap: Road To The Slap (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Waylon Frost slaps Alex Asbury on Power Slap: Road To The Slap (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Alex Asbury is all healed up from the mouth injury he suffered at the March event and ready to punch his ticket to the Power Slap house.

His opponent is 25-year-old Waylon Frost, who’s making his Power Slap debut.

Frost opened strong with a right hand shot that put Asbury on the ground. But Alex managed to pull himself back to his feet and continued the match.

Asbury returned fire with a shot that sent Frost stumbling backwards, but the ref called Alex for a stepping foul and instructed the judges to dock him one point.

Frost seemingly ended the fight in round two — sending Asbury back to the mat. The ref stopped the fight, saying Asbury was in no shape to continue.

But a video review showed Frost committed a stepping foul on the final blow — and since the illegal strike is what caused the medical stoppage, Frost is disqualified.

However, the Nevada State Athletic Commission — which sanctions Power Slap — issued a medical suspension for Asbury, which would force him to miss the next rounds of the competition.

Since Asbury wouldn’t be reinstated in time to make the Power Slap house, Dana and the team extended an invite to Frost instead, saying they want to see what he’s got.

Russel Rivero vs. Danny Robles

Russell Rivero reacts after his disqualification loss on Power Slap: Road To The Title. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Russell Rivero reacts after his disqualification loss on Power Slap: Road To The Title. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

A huge knockout followed by a shocking disqualification.

Russel Rivero obliterated Danny Robles with one shot in their light heavyweight clash — hitting Robles so hard, the ref stopped the match because he was medically unable to continue.

But Rivero committed a stepping foul on the strike — and since Robles couldn’t proceed, Rivero was DQ’d.

Just like in the Asbury fight, NSAC issued a medical suspension to Robles, which would force Robles to miss the Power Slap house. So Dana and the team decided to extend the invite to Russell instead.

Travis Aragon vs. Jon Kennedy

Jon Kennedy slaps Travis Aragon on Power Slap: Road To The Title. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Jon Kennedy slaps Travis Aragon on Power Slap: Road To The Title. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Jon Kennedy rebounded strong after his loss at the march event with an epic victory over middleweight Travis Aragon.

The two traded his heavy shots in all three rounds, but both chins held up strong. It went to the scorecards, where the judges gave it to Kennedy in a split decision.

Kennedy moves on to the Power Slap house and earns high praise from Dana White.

“He’s definitely gonna be a guy to watch.”

Azael Rodriguez vs. Jesus Gaspar

It wasn’t pretty, but Azael Rodriguez got it done.

In one of the sloppiest matches in Power Slap history, Rodriguez and middleweight Jesus Gaspar committed fouls on nearly every slap.

After three brutal rounds, all three judges scored the fight for Azael, which means he’ll move on to the Power Slap house

Nicolai Solcoci vs. Isaiah Quinones

Nicolai Solcoci shocked the slap fighting world when he KO’d undefeated Isaiah Quinones in the first round of their light heavyweight showdown.

Quionones had racked up an impressive 5-0 record in previous slap fighting organizations, but his streak came to an end at the APEX, where the newbie put his power on display with a highlight reel shot.

Solcoci now moves on to the Power Slap house.

Picking Teams

The Origins Of Power Slap | Power Slap: Beyond The Match
The Origins Of Power Slap | Power Slap: Beyond The Match
/

The matches are over, now it’s time for the coaches to pick teams!

Darius the Destroyer got the first pick and selected Mitchell Sipe, clearly impressed by his first round knockout.

Wolverine went with Ryan Phillips for his first pick, convinced the King of Kings will reign over the heavyweight division.

Here’s the official selection order:

Power Slap coach "Wolverine" talks with an assistant coach during Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Power Slap coach "Wolverine" talks with an assistant coach during Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Team Destroyer: Mitchell Sipe, Jewel Scott, Russel Rivero, Duane Crespo, Emanuel Muniz, Waylon Frost, Jon Kennedy, Devon Schwan, Robert Trujillo (alt.), Jesse Nutting (alt.), Carese Archer (Alt.)

Team Wolverine: Ryan Phillips, Chris Thomas, Vern Cathey, Ayjay Hintz, Jon Davis, Michael Smith, Wesley Drain, Nicolae Solcoci, Andrew Provost (alt.)., Azael Rodriguez (alt.), Jesus Gaspar (alt.)

Next up … the guys move into the Power Slap house and the battle to become the first Power Slap champion begins!

 

Catch an all new episode of Power Slap: Road to the Title, every Wednesday on TBS at 10 pm et/pt.

