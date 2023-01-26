Power Slap: Road To The Title | Episode 2 Recap

Dana kicks off the show by raving about the seven strikers he picked last week — Vern Cathey, Christapher Thomas, Wesley Drain, Duane Crespo, Jewel Scott, Jon Davis and Ryan Phillips.

Recap Episode 1 Of Power Slap: Road To The Title

“I’m really happy with those guys,” White said … “They’re tough, skilled. They’re the kind of strikers that I want to help me launch this new sport.”

Dana says a few athletes from the March event have been invited back to compete to get in the house — including Alex Asbury, Mike Smith (aka Slap Jesus) and AyJay Hintz. He also says they found a new crop of strikers from all over the country who will also join the competition.

Frank “The Tank” Holland vs. AyJay “Static” Hintz