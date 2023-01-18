Power Slap: Road To The Title Premieres Tonight On TBS
New Reality Show To Air At 10pm ET/PT Immediately Following AEW Dynamite
Power Slap: Road To The Title, the new reality show that will introduce the world to Power Slap, the sanctioned and regulated combat sport focused on competitive open-handed striking, premieres Wednesday, Jan. 18 on TBS, at 10pm ET/PT immediately following AEW Dynamite.
Athletes from Dana White’s new slap fighting combat sports league, Power Slap, will be featured in the new eight-episode unscripted series that will introduce fans to the sport as they compete for a coveted spot in the Power Slap house and future opportunities for glory.
During the season, audiences will see weekly Power Slap matches and get to know more about the competitors and their athletic journeys. Athletes will compete in four weight divisions, including welterweight (170 lbs.), middleweight (185 lbs.), light heavyweight (205 lbs.) and heavyweight (265 lbs.). As athletes rise in the rankings, fans will find out which athletes from each weight class will compete for a Power Slap title.