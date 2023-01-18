Power Slap: Road To The Title Premieres Tonight On TBS

During the season, audiences will see weekly Power Slap matches and get to know more about the competitors and their athletic journeys. Athletes will compete in four weight divisions, including welterweight (170 lbs.), middleweight (185 lbs.), light heavyweight (205 lbs.) and heavyweight (265 lbs.). As athletes rise in the rankings, fans will find out which athletes from each weight class will compete for a Power Slap title.

