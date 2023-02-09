Power Slap: Road To The Title | Episode 4 Recap

Jesse Nutting slaps Wesley Drain in their match on Power Slap: Road To The Title (photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Sin City became UPSET CITY when Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain clashed with Jesse Nutting!

Drain had all the hype going into the match — carrying the top ranking in the middleweight division following an incredible victory over Jon Kennedy at the Power Slap qualifiers back in March.

Nutting — a U.S. military vet — was the #7 middleweight going into the match but was fired up to show Dana White and the rest of the Power Slap team that he’s a serious contender.

Drain won the coin toss and elected to strike first — but in a shocking turn of events, he chose to break from his norm and used his LEFT hand to slap.

The gamble didn’t pay off. Drain not only looked much less powerful than usual, but his aim was also off and was called for a clubbing foul, which cost him a point.

Nutting, who also used his left hand, wasn’t able to knock Drain out but delivered three solid shots and won the match by unanimous decision.

As for Drain’s right hand, there was speculation he may have been injured going into the match — but Wes said he was perfectly healthy and the choice to use his left was strategic.

Afterward, Dana White had some words of wisdom for Wes.

“You don’t win brownie points by getting cute. If you don’t perform well and win, it’ll cost you.”

Azael Steps to Russel