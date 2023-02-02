Power Slap: Road To The Title | Episode 3 Recap

Our first match of the show features a welterweight clash between Michael “Slap Jesus” Smith vs. Jesus Gaspar … which means we’ll get to see Slap Jesus slap Jesus!

Before the action begins, we get to learn about the strikers with video packages featuring their home lives.

Michael Smith is from Lake Tahoe, CA and loves being a dad. He also reveals how he stopped drinking alcohol over a year ago because sobriety helps him become the best version of himself.

Jesus Gaspar takes us to his home in Montclair, CA, an area he describes as a pretty rough place to grow up.

Gaspar is very close with his mother Carmen and wants to be successful so he can give her a better life.

It’s also clear both strikers have respect for each other and are excited about the match.

Gaspar wins the coin toss and elects to strike first. Round one opens with a strong shot, but Smith eats it. Smith returns fire with a quick blast — but Gaspar is called for a flinching foul, which means Smith is allowed to re-strike. Gaspar is rocked but stays on his feet.

In round two, Gaspar opens with a HUGE shot that sends blood running from Smith’s nose. Smith recovers and responds with a good slap, but once again Gaspar is called for flinching. Smith gets to re-strike.

No fouls in round three. Both strikers traded solid shots, putting the results in the hands of the judges. Mike Smith wins by split decision.

Power Slap Training with the Coaches