POWER SLAP MAKES HIGHLY ANTICIPATED RETURN TO ABU DHABI ON FRIDAY OCTOBER 24 DURING SHOWDOWN WEEK

Last year, Power Slap hosted its first-ever international event, POWER SLAP 9: DUMPLING vs DA CRAZY HAWAIIAN in the UAE capital. A sold-out crowd witnessed an electrifying showdown between two of the world’s best strikers, as former Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian, defended his title against No. 1 ranked Super Heavyweight, Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii, in a match that ended in a dramatic draw.

Power Slap saw tremendous success in Abu Dhabi last year, captivating both local and international fans. POWER SLAP 9 generated over 700 million total views across social media platforms through promotional and event coverage content and drew global influencers with 1 billion+ followers. This marked a major step in the sport’s international growth and highlighted the region’s enthusiasm for combat sports.

“Power Slap has had 13 straight sold-out events, and is now heading back to Abu Dhabi, one of the premier fight capitals in the world,” said Power Slap founder Dana White. “In just two years, Power Slap has exploded with nearly 30 million followers and close to 20 billion video views across our platforms. The Middle East is becoming a hotbed for Power Slap, and I’m excited to bring it back.”

Fans are encouraged to register their interest now via https://visitabudhabi.ae/en/campaign/ufc-showdown-week for details on the upcoming fight card, as Power Slap prepares for an unforgettable line-up of bouts, along with ticket information for this event.

Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event’s media registration.

