POWER SLAP LANDS IN TEXAS ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 17

“In just three years, we’ve built Power Slap from the ground up into the most viral sports property in the world. We’re already on pace for 9 billion views and 3 million new followers this year alone. This sport is massive, and now in September, we’re bringing it to Texas Tech University as they open the college football season against rival University of Houston. This puts Power Slap in front of thousands of students, major sports media outlets, and one of the most passionate sports audiences in the country. It’s incredible what has been achieved for a sport that’s only been around for such a short time. I’m excited to continue building this sport into one of the biggest brands in the world,” said Dana White, Founder of Power Slap.

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Headlining Power Slap 23 at United Supermarkets Arena will be a light heavyweight title match between the most accomplished slap fighter in history, current Power Slap Light Heavyweight Champion, Wolverine and No. 1 ranked Light Heavyweight Logan “Kill Shot” Greenhalgh. Wolverine – one of the greatest slap fighters of all time – has dominated the light heavyweight division for over three years. He is undefeated in his last five matches and is one of the most dominant champions in Power Slap history. Logan Greenhalgh is coming off three straight knockout wins and is the most dangerous contender in the light heavyweight division.

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In the co-main event, Cole “Born Again” Young defends his Welterweight title for the second time and two months as he squares off against Andrew “Big Bad Wolf” Provost. Young is coming off a dominant victory of Brandon Rhodes at Power Slap 21 and is the best welterweight slap fighter in the world. Provost has not lost since 2023 and made a statement in his last match knocking out former welterweight champion Anthony Blackburn in a sudden victory round – one of the most exciting matches in Power Slap this year.

The remainder of the Power Slap 23 card will be announced in the coming weeks.

Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.

Power Slap 23 is arriving in Lubbock, Texas on the campus of Texas Tech University and in partnership with Lubbock Sports.