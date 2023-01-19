Power Slap And Kudo Snacks Announce Marketing Partnership

Athletes
Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, and Kudo Snacks, the nutrition and snack company that provides healthier, better tasting snack alternatives, today announced a new marketing partnership to coincide with the television debut of the new slap fighting promotion.
Kudo Snacks will become an official partner of Power Slap, the world’s first sanctioned and regulated slap fighting organization. Kudo will serve as the exclusive Official Popcorn Partner of Power Slap and a sponsor of Power Slap: Road to the Title unscripted reality series and the inaugural Power Slap live event. The show will feature Power Slap athletes competing to earn a spot in the cast house, vie for positioning in the first official Power Slap global rankings, and battle for entry in future Power Slap matches.
“We’re excited to welcome Kudo to the growing team of Power Slap partners,” said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella. “We’re confident Kudo will see the return on value as Power Slap attracts new fans to the sport in coming months.”
“We’re thrilled to be involved with the Power Slap organization and the emerging Slap Fighting community,” said Kudo CEO Ryan Lewis. “We can’t wait for everyone to taste our incredible protein popcorn and for Kudo to be the first choice of every Power Slap fan as they reach for a healthier version of the best snack on earth. Get your popcorn ready!”
As the Official Popcorn of Power Slap, the Kudo brand will be prominently featured throughout the Power Slap: Road to the Titlereality series and the Power Slap live event. Kudo brand exposure will be highlighted by placement on the Power Slap stage canvas and by displays on the Power Slap Table, providing the snack company with high visibility during matches. The Kudo logo will also be featured on the Power Slap weigh-in scale for the reality series, and Kudo and Power Slap will collaborate on social media content that will be distributed through Power Slap’s digital and social channels.
Power Slap: Road to the Title airs on TBS in the United States every Wednesday, with Episode 2 airing January 25 at 10 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. PT. The series will introduce fans to the sport and feature Power Slap athletes competing across multiple weight divisions.
Details about the Power Slap live event will be announced in coming weeks.
Additional information on Power Slap can be found on the official Power Slap website at PowerSlap.com.
