Power Slap And Kudo Snacks Announce Marketing Partnership

Kudo Named Official Partner of Power Slap: Road to the Title Reality Series and first Power Slap Live Event

“We’re thrilled to be involved with the Power Slap organization and the emerging Slap Fighting community,” said Kudo CEO Ryan Lewis. “We can’t wait for everyone to taste our incredible protein popcorn and for Kudo to be the first choice of every Power Slap fan as they reach for a healthier version of the best snack on earth. Get your popcorn ready!”

As the Official Popcorn of Power Slap, the Kudo brand will be prominently featured throughout the Power Slap: Road to the Titlereality series and the Power Slap live event. Kudo brand exposure will be highlighted by placement on the Power Slap stage canvas and by displays on the Power Slap Table, providing the snack company with high visibility during matches. The Kudo logo will also be featured on the Power Slap weigh-in scale for the reality series, and Kudo and Power Slap will collaborate on social media content that will be distributed through Power Slap’s digital and social channels.

Power Slap: Road to the Title airs on TBS in the United States every Wednesday, with Episode 2 airing January 25 at 10 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. PT. The series will introduce fans to the sport and feature Power Slap athletes competing across multiple weight divisions.

Details about the Power Slap live event will be announced in coming weeks.

Additional information on Power Slap can be found on the official Power Slap website at PowerSlap.com.