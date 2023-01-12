POWER SLAP AND GRANT CARDONE VENTURES ANNOUNCE MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

Brandon Dawson, Co-Founder and CEO of Cardone Ventures said: “We’re excited for Cardone Ventures to become an official partner of Power Slap, the world’s first sanctioned and regulated slap fighting organization.“

The partnership includes Cardone Ventures branding across numerous prominent in-competition placements, including both Power Slap striker boxes, the coveted center canvas position, and on the Power Slap Table for both Power Slap: Road to the Title and Power Slap’s first live event. The partnership also includes a significant social and digital component, including presenting partner status of Slap! Shorts, a new shorts series airing this month.

“We’re excited to have Cardone Ventures join Power Slap as a premier partner”, said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella. “Cardone Ventures is all about executing on a vision and achieving success in business through partnership, and we’re happy to be the next partner up.”

Grant Cardone, billionaire real estate tycoon, business mogul, and co-founder of Cardone Ventures added: “Supporting Power Slap is part of a strategic move into the world of power sports and high-impact entertainment. It fits right in with the 10X brand.”

Power Slap: Road to the Title will launch on TBS in the United States on Wednesday, January 18 at 10 p.m. ET for east coast viewers and at 10 p.m. PT for west coast viewers. The series will introduce fans to the sport and feature Power Slap athletes competing across multiple weight divisions.

Additional information on Power Slap can be found on the official Power Slap website at PowerSlap.com.