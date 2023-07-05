Power Slap And Circa Announce Marketing Partnership

International Fight Week
Power Slap, the world’s premier slap fighting promotion, and downtown Las Vegas casino-resort Circa Resort & Casino, today announced a marketing partnership, which will kick off with Power Slap 3: Hintz vs. Wolverine on Friday July 7 in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Power Slap 3: Hintz vs. Wolverine streams live and free across the globe on Rumble at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Stadium Swim will be hosting the Official Watch Party for Power Slap 3 in Las Vegas.
Circa will become an official founding partner of Power Slap. The adults-only property will serve as the exclusive Official Las Vegas Casino & Hotel Partner of Power Slap and will sponsor all Power Slap: Road to the Title episodes and Power Slap live events hosted in Las Vegas over the next two years.
“We’re excited to announce Circa as a founding partner in a new category for the sport” said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella. “Each of our brands bring ‘wow’ moments to Las Vegas, and the visions of the two companies will come alive in this partnership.”
Power Slap 3: Hintz vs Wolverine Is Live And Free On Rumble Sports
Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino said, “We’ve admired how Dana and UFC have always been committed to producing historic and dynamic sports moments throughout the years. We’ve watched the evolution of Power Slap grow rapidly and knew we wanted to be a part of it. We’re excited to get this partnership started and showing Las Vegas how exciting the world of Power Slap is.”
As the Official Las Vegas Casino & Hotel of Power Slap, Circa will be highlighted by placement on the Power Slap stage canvas and by displays on the Power Slap Table, as well as within social media and digital assets. Circa’s year-round pool amphitheater Stadium Swim will host Official Power Slap Watch Parties, Power Slap live events will be played in the world’s largest sportsbook, and the property will serve as the host hotel for Power Slap athletes. Power Slap athletes will be available at Circa for meet & greets with fans and will make appearances on VSiN at the Circa studio.
