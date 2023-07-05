Power Slap And Circa Announce Marketing Partnership

Circa will become an official founding partner of Power Slap. The adults-only property will serve as the exclusive Official Las Vegas Casino & Hotel Partner of Power Slap and will sponsor all Power Slap: Road to the Title episodes and Power Slap live events hosted in Las Vegas over the next two years.

“We’re excited to announce Circa as a founding partner in a new category for the sport” said Power Slap President Frank Lamicella. “Each of our brands bring ‘wow’ moments to Las Vegas, and the visions of the two companies will come alive in this partnership.”

Derek Stevens, CEO of Circa Resort & Casino said, “We’ve admired how Dana and UFC have always been committed to producing historic and dynamic sports moments throughout the years. We’ve watched the evolution of Power Slap grow rapidly and knew we wanted to be a part of it. We’re excited to get this partnership started and showing Las Vegas how exciting the world of Power Slap is.”