Power Slap 9 To Make International Debut This October During Abu Dhabi Showdown Week 2024

“Power Slap 9 will be our first international event” said Power Slap founder Dana White. “Every time I bring an event to Abu Dhabi I bring the biggest and best fights possible. It’s going to be an amazing week for fight fans, Power Slap 9 on Thursday and UFC 308 on Saturday. I also have a ton of cool experiences planned for the fans. You don’t want to miss this event!”

Headlining Power Slap 9 will be a clash of slap fighting legends, as reigning Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion, Da Crazy Hawaiian (15-1, 13 KOs) returns to defend his crown against No. 1 ranked Super Heavyweight, Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii (1-0, 1 KO). Da Crazy Hawaiian recently defended his title for the second time against top-ranked Danie Van Heerden in the main event of Power Slap 8 which took place at the Fontainebleu Las Vegas. Dumpling, the slap fighter that inspired Power Slap founder Dana White to begin his venture into the sport, looks to replicate his highlight-reel first-round KO in his Power Slap debut from the same event.

Power Slap 9 will be available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV, Samsung TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps).

The remainder of the Power Slap 9 card will be announced in the coming weeks along with ticket information for this inaugural event.

Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage. All matches are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.