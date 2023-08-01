POWER SLAP 4 SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY AUGUST 9

Power Slap 4 begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV(https://rumble.com/our-apps).

Headlining Power Slap 4 will be a light heavyweight match between #1 ranked Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-2, 4 KOs, fighting out of Friendship, Wisconsin) against, Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (3-0, 2 KOs, fighting out of St. Augustine, Florida). Hintz looks to rebound strong off of his recent decision loss to Wolverine (in a light heavyweight title defense) against surging undefeated slap fighter Turpin whose last two victories have come via first round knockout. The co-main event is a featured heavyweight match between #1 ranked Duane “The Iron Giant” Crepo (4-1, 2 KOs, fighting out of Webster, New York) against rising newcomer, Nate “The Buffalo Soldier” Burnard (1-0, 1 KO, fighting out of Buffalo, New York).

The Power Slap 4 card:

Robert “The Real Deal” Trujillo vs. Paul “Ninja Turtle” Teague – lightweight Cody “The Kraken” Vallo vs. Kalani “Toko” Vakameilalo – super heavyweight Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain (2) vs. Amir “The Comeback Kid” Nuriddeen (4) – middleweight Cole “Full Send” Young (4) vs. Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (6) – welterweight Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez (2) vs James “Sassbilly” Stonier (5) – heavyweight Da Crazy Hawaiian (2) vs. Kamil “Polar Bear” Marusarz (5) – super heavyweight Duane “The Iron Giant” Crespo (1) vs. Nate “The Buffalo Soldier” Burnard (4) – heavyweight Ayjay “Static” Hintz (1) vs. Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin (2) – light heavyweight

The winners of the coin toss conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on July 25, 2023 were: Teague, Vakameilalo, Drain, Scott, Perez, Marusarz, Burnard and Hintz.

Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard. Power Slap light heavyweight champion Wolverine, and Power Slap heavyweight Ryan “King of Kings” Phillips will serve as coaches.

