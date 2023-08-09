Power Slap 4: Hintz vs Turpin Final Results

NO.1 ranked heavyweight contender Duane Crespo absorbed Nate Burnard's first strike and followed that up with an absolute speeding bullet of a right hand, but Burnard ate it. "The Buffalo Solider" did fall forward a bit after the striking but he was able to keep it together and move right into the second round.

Burnard responded with a wallop of a strike in the second round causing some immediately redness and swelling on the side of Crespo's face. Crespo took his time before his second strike, which couldn't have been cleaner, but yet again Burnard ate the strike.

The back-and-forth battle moved into the third round where Burnard landed his best strike of the match. Crespo was momentarily stunned but he quickly regained his balance. The doctor came into take a look at Crespo and in the end, they decided to waive off the match and give the win to Burnard. This was one of the best Power Slap matches we've seen and it was a great performance from both men.

What a showing for Burnard, who has taken the heavyweight division by storm with his two performances thus far. Tough loss for Crespo who appeared to be OK after the strike. It'll be interesting to see what's next for both of these men, Burnard looking to bring the Power Slap belt home to Buffalo.