 Skip to main content
AyJay Hintz celebrates his victory over Russell Rivero on Power Slap: Road To The Title Episode 4. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX IN LAS VEGAS DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

Event Streams Live And Free Across The Globe Exclusively On Rumble. Featured Light Heavyweight Title Match: Ayjay "Static" Hintz (C) vs Wolverine (#1)
Jun. 26, 2023

Power Slap announced its third live event, POWER SLAP 3: HINTZ vs. WOLVERINE, will take place Friday July 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Power Slap 3 is presented by Monster Energy. 

POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX IN LAS VEGAS DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

Power Slap 3 begins at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps). 

Headlining Power Slap 3 will be a light heavyweight title match between reigning champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-1, 4 KOs, fighting out of Friendship, Wisconsin) and slap fighting pioneer and legend, “Wolverine” (12-4 (1-1 in Power Slap, former Power Slap Heavyweight Champion), 3 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas). Wolverine moves down to Light Heavyweight and makes his third consecutive main event appearance – this time against one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound slap fighters, Light Heavyweight Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz. Hintz looks to defend his title for the second time in Power Slap. Wolverine served as Hintz’s head coach on Season 1 of Power Slap: Road to the Title 

The Power Slap 3 Card:

1. Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (4) vs Bear Bennett – Light Heavyweight 

2. Andrew “Caspar” Fields (8) vs Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (9) – Welterweight 

3. Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (2) vs Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen (4) - Middleweight 

4. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (2) vs Cole “Full Send” Young (4) - Welterweight 

5. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez (1) vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo (2) – Heavyweight 

6. Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (2) vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin – Light Heavyweight 

7. Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) vs Wolverine (1) – Light Heavyweight Title 

Order UFC 290: Volkanovski vs Rodriguez

The winners of the coin toss conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission were: Rivero, Fields, Nuriddeen, Young, Crespo, Klingbeil & Hintz. 

Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard. Power Slap Heavyweight Champion, Damien “The Bell” Dibbell, and Middleweight Champion, John “The Machine” Davis, will serve as coaches. 

:
Fans line up outside waiting to enter UFC X 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on July 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mike Kirschbaum/Zuffa LLC)
International Fight Week

Make Sure International Fight Week 2023 Is Part Of…

Our 30th Anniversary Celebration Will Make This IFW The Biggest And Best Yet

More
A general view of Power Slap League in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX…

Event Streams Live And Free Across The Globe Exclusively On Rumble. Featured Light Heavyweight Title Match: Ayjay "Static" Hintz (C) vs Wolverine (#1)

More
Ciryl Gane At Accor Arena In Paris, 2023 (Photo by John Barry/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS HEADLINE UFC PARIS AS HOMETOWN…

Tickets Go On General Sale At 10am CEST On Friday, June 23 

More
: