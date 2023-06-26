POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX IN LAS VEGAS DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

Power Slap 3 begins at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps).

Headlining Power Slap 3 will be a light heavyweight title match between reigning champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-1, 4 KOs, fighting out of Friendship, Wisconsin) and slap fighting pioneer and legend, “Wolverine” (12-4 (1-1 in Power Slap, former Power Slap Heavyweight Champion), 3 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas). Wolverine moves down to Light Heavyweight and makes his third consecutive main event appearance – this time against one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound slap fighters, Light Heavyweight Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz. Hintz looks to defend his title for the second time in Power Slap. Wolverine served as Hintz’s head coach on Season 1 of Power Slap: Road to the Title