POWER SLAP 3 SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY JULY 7 AT UFC APEX IN LAS VEGAS DURING INTERNATIONAL FIGHT WEEK

International Fight Week
Power Slap announced its third live event, POWER SLAP 3: HINTZ vs. WOLVERINE, will take place Friday July 7 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas during International Fight Week. Power Slap 3 is presented by Monster Energy.
Power Slap 3 begins at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV (https://rumble.com/our-apps).
Headlining Power Slap 3 will be a light heavyweight title match between reigning champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz (5-1, 4 KOs, fighting out of Friendship, Wisconsin) and slap fighting pioneer and legend, “Wolverine” (12-4 (1-1 in Power Slap, former Power Slap Heavyweight Champion), 3 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas). Wolverine moves down to Light Heavyweight and makes his third consecutive main event appearance – this time against one of the sport’s best pound-for-pound slap fighters, Light Heavyweight Champion Ayjay “Static” Hintz. Hintz looks to defend his title for the second time in Power Slap. Wolverine served as Hintz’s head coach on Season 1 of Power Slap: Road to the Title
The Power Slap 3 Card:
1. Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (4) vs Bear Bennett – Light Heavyweight
2. Andrew “Caspar” Fields (8) vs Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (9) – Welterweight
3. Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (2) vs Amir “The Comebackk Kidd” Nuriddeen (4) - Middleweight
4. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (2) vs Cole “Full Send” Young (4) - Welterweight
5. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez (1) vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo (2) – Heavyweight
6. Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (2) vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin – Light Heavyweight
7. Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) vs Wolverine (1) – Light Heavyweight Title
The winners of the coin toss conducted by the Nevada State Athletic Commission were: Rivero, Fields, Nuriddeen, Young, Crespo, Klingbeil & Hintz.
Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard. Power Slap Heavyweight Champion, Damien “The Bell” Dibbell, and Middleweight Champion, John “The Machine” Davis, will serve as coaches.