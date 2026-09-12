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Power Slap 23 Takes Over Texas This Thursday

Double Eagle Energy Power Slap 23: Wolverine vs Greenhalgh Takes Place Thursday, September 17 At United Supermarkets Arena In Lubbock, Texas
By Power Slap Staff Report • Sep. 13, 2026

Double Eagle Energy Power Slap 23: Wolverine vs Greenhalgh is set for Thursday, September 17, as Power Slap makes its Texas debut at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The card features two championship matchups, along with several ranked contenders.

Get Your Tickets For Power Slap 23 Today!

Two titles will be on the line at Power Slap 23. Light Heavyweight Champion Ron “Wolverine” Bata defends his title against No. 1 contender Logan “Kill Shot” Greenhalgh in the main event, while Welterweight Champion Cole “Born Again” Young takes on No. 2 contender Andrew “Big Bad Wolf” Provost.

Also on the Main Card:

  • Heavyweight: No. 6 Johnny “The New Mexican Badass” Magna vs Jake Hager
  • Light Heavyweight: No. 2 Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil vs Carson Lee

Prelims:

  • Heavyweight: No. 5 Wes “Boom” Mena vs Austin “Turp Daddy Slim” Turpin
  • Heavyweight: Chris “Beast Boy” Barnett vs Jake Logan
  • Lightweight: No. 6 Hayden Johnson vs No. 10 J Boujii
  • Heavyweight: No. 9 Brandon “B-52 Bomber” Wilson vs Brian “The Predator” Ellis

Power Slap 23 goes down this Thursday in Lubbock. Get your tickets now and be there for Power Slap’s first-ever event in Texas.

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