Power Slap 23 Takes Over Texas This Thursday

Get Your Tickets For Power Slap 23 Today!

Two titles will be on the line at Power Slap 23. Light Heavyweight Champion Ron “Wolverine” Bata defends his title against No. 1 contender Logan “Kill Shot” Greenhalgh in the main event, while Welterweight Champion Cole “Born Again” Young takes on No. 2 contender Andrew “Big Bad Wolf” Provost.