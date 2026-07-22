Power Slap 22 Makes Historic European Debut in Serbia

The historic night will feature two world championship matchups, bringing together the sport’s biggest stars and international talent for a landmark event in Power Slap history. Tickets are available now!

Two World Titles on the Line

Headlining Power Slap 22 is the inaugural Women’s Featherweight Championship matchup between Sheen “The Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory and undefeated contender Abby “The Brave” Montes.

Bathory, the first woman to compete in Power Slap, enters the matchup undefeated at 5-0 with two knockouts and looks to make history by capturing the division’s first-ever title. Standing across from her is Montes, who made an immediate impact in her Power Slap debut with a first-round knockout and now looks to claim the title.

The co-main event will feature a heavyweight title rematch as undefeated champion Damien “The Bell” Dibbell faces Dorian “Disturbing The Peace” Perez with the heavyweight championship on the line. After their explosive first meeting at Power Slap 10, the two heavyweights return to settle the score in Belgrade.