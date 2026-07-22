Power Slap 22 Makes Historic European Debut in Serbia
Jul. 22, 2026
The next chapter of Power Slap’s global expansion is almost here. On Thursday, July 30, Power Slap 22: Bathory vs. Montes, presented by Monster Energy, takes over Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia for the organization’s first-ever event in Europe.
The historic night will feature two world championship matchups, bringing together the sport’s biggest stars and international talent for a landmark event in Power Slap history. Tickets are available now!
Two World Titles on the Line
Headlining Power Slap 22 is the inaugural Women’s Featherweight Championship matchup between Sheen “The Hungarian Hurricane” Bathory and undefeated contender Abby “The Brave” Montes.
Bathory, the first woman to compete in Power Slap, enters the matchup undefeated at 5-0 with two knockouts and looks to make history by capturing the division’s first-ever title. Standing across from her is Montes, who made an immediate impact in her Power Slap debut with a first-round knockout and now looks to claim the title.
The co-main event will feature a heavyweight title rematch as undefeated champion Damien “The Bell” Dibbell faces Dorian “Disturbing The Peace” Perez with the heavyweight championship on the line. After their explosive first meeting at Power Slap 10, the two heavyweights return to settle the score in Belgrade.
Power Slap 22 will showcase a global lineup of competitors, including former Power Slap Super Heavyweight Champion Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii, Slovakian knockout artists Peter Truchlik and Pavol Horelican, and more international stars representing more than 10 countries.
With Serbia’s passionate combat sports fanbase and Belgrade Arena ready to host a historic night, Power Slap 22 will mark a major milestone as the sport continues its worldwide rise.
Don’t Miss Power Slap 22
Witness history as Power Slap makes its European debut live from Belgrade Arena on Thursday, July 30 at 8pm CEST / 2pm EST / 11am PST. Get your tickets!