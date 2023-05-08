POWER SLAP 2 SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY MAY 24 AT UFC APEX IN LAS VEGAS

Power Slap 2 features three title matches and begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV.

Headlining Power Slap 2 will be a heavyweight title match between champion “Wolverine” (12-3, 5 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas) and No. 1 ranked heavyweight Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (3-1, 3 KOs, fighting out of Ruskin, Florida). Coming off an impressive one-slap knockout over previously undefeated Darius the Destroyer, Wolverine makes his first title defense against The Bell. The Bell is a 21-year old slap fighting phenom who served as Wolverine’s assistant coach on Power Slap: Road to the Title and took out top heavyweight Duane Crespo at Power Slap 1 in the heavyweight number one contender match.

The co-main event features a highly anticipated rematch from Power Slap: Road to the Title – light heavyweight champion, Ayjay “Static” Hintz (4-1, 4 KOs) takes on No. 3 light heavyweight Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (1-2, 1 KO). Hintz is coming off the biggest match of his career with his victory over Vern “The Mechanic” Cathey. Rivero now gets his shot at redemption.

In the third championship match, middleweight champion John “The Machine” Davis (4-1, 2 KOs) looks to continue his dominant reign in the weight class with his first title defense against No. 1 middleweight, Wesley Drain (2-3).

The Power Slap 2 main card will also feature the first Power Slap super heavyweight matchup, where nearly 800 pounds will collide, when internet slapping legend Slap For Cash makes his professional debut against Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes.

The Power Slap 2 card:

Emanuel “No Love” Muniz vs. Christopher “Full Metal” Debow (5) – Welterweight Cole “Full Send” Young (4) vs. Anthony “Babyface” Blackburn (6) – Welterweight Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona (2) vs. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez (3) – Heavyweight Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost (1) vs. Jesus Gaspar Diaz (2) – Welterweight Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey (1) vs. Alan “The Kryptonian” Klingbeil (6) – Light Heavyweight Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes vs. Slap For Cash – Super Heavyweight John “The Machine” Davis (C) vs. Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain (1) – Middleweight Title Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) vs. Russel “Kainoa” Rivero (3) – Light Heavyweight Title Wolverine (C) vs. Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (1) – Heavyweight Title

Dan Hellie will call the action alongside former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. Charly Arnolt will handle reporting duties. The ring announcer will be Justin Bernard.

