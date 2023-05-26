 Skip to main content
A general view of the Power Slap stage. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

Power Slap 2 In Review

3 Massive Title Fights & Our Very First Super Heavyweight Fight With 2 Of The Biggest Strikers On The Planet Were Among The Highlights Of The Second Big Event
May. 26, 2023

Three massive title fights and our very first super heavyweight fight with 2 of the biggest strikers on the planet were among the highlights of our second mega-event, which you can still watch free on Rumble.

Power Slap 2 Official Results:

1. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz defeats Christopher Debow by Unanimous Decision
2. Cole “Full Send” Young vs  Anthony Blackburn Scored a Majority Draw
3. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez defeats Darius Mata-Varona by Unanimous Decision
4. Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost defeats Jesus Gaspar Diaz by First Round KO
5. Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey defeats Alan Klingbeil by Third Round KO.
6. Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes defeats Slap For Cash by Second Round KO
7. John “The Machine” Davis defeats Wesley Drain by Unanimous Decision
8. Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) defeats Russel “Kainoa” Rivero by DQ
9. Damien “The Bell” Dibbell defeats Wolverine by Unanimous Decision

Click here to watch again on RUMBLE!

