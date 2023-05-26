Power Slap 2 In Review

3 Massive Title Fights & Our Very First Super Heavyweight Fight With 2 Of The Biggest Strikers On The Planet Were Among The Highlights Of The Second Big Event
May. 26, 2023
Three massive title fights and our very first super heavyweight fight with 2 of the biggest strikers on the planet were among the highlights of our second mega-event, which you can still watch free on Rumble.
Power Slap 2 Official Results:
1. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz defeats Christopher Debow by Unanimous Decision
2. Cole “Full Send” Young vs Anthony Blackburn Scored a Majority Draw
3. Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez defeats Darius Mata-Varona by Unanimous Decision
4. Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost defeats Jesus Gaspar Diaz by First Round KO
5. Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey defeats Alan Klingbeil by Third Round KO.
6. Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes defeats Slap For Cash by Second Round KO
7. John “The Machine” Davis defeats Wesley Drain by Unanimous Decision
8. Ayjay “Static” Hintz (C) defeats Russel “Kainoa” Rivero by DQ
9. Damien “The Bell” Dibbell defeats Wolverine by Unanimous Decision