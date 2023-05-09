Power Slap 1 Rewind

Announcements
As We Prepare For Power Slap 2 On May 24, Watch How It All Got Started
With the announcement of Power Slap 2 arriving May 24 in Las Vegas, it's the perfect time to get caught up on anything you might have missed from the inaugural event, Power Slap 1. You can watch several of the key bouts in their entirety below, and learn about the key players returning to the UFC Apex this month.
Watch Power Slap 2 Live And Free On Rumble
Headlining Power Slap 2 will be a heavyweight title match between champion “Wolverine” (12-3, 5 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas) and No. 1 ranked heavyweight Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (3-1, 3 KOs, fighting out of Ruskin, Florida). Coming off an impressive one-slap knockout over previously undefeated Darius the Destroyer, Wolverine makes his first title defense against The Bell. The Bell is a 21-year old slap fighting phenom who served as Wolverine’s assistant coach on Power Slap: Road to the Title and took out top heavyweight Duane Crespo at Power Slap 1 in the heavyweight number one contender match.
Visit PowerSlap.com for additional information and content to support your Power Slap coverage
Ron “Wolverine” Bata vs Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona
Main Event; Heavyweight Title Match
Ayjay “Static” Hintz vs Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey
Co-Main Event; Light Heavyweight Title Match
John “The Machine” Davis vs Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez
Middleweight Championship Match
Christapher “KO Chris” Thomas vs Jesus Gaspar Diaz
Welterweight Championship Match
Damien “The Bell” Dibbell vs Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo
Heavyweight Match
Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost vs Michael “Slap Jesus” Smith
Welterweight Match
Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain defeats Emanuel “No Love” Muniz
Middleweight Match
Russell “Kainoa” Rivero vs Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones
Light Heavyweight Match
Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez defeats Frank “The Tank” Holland
Heavyweight Match
Final Results
Power Slap 1
- Ron “Wolverine” Bata defeats Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona (Main Event;
Heavyweight Title Match)
- Ayjay “Static” Hintz defeats Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey (Co-Main Event; Light Heavyweight Title Match)
- John “The Machine” Davis defeats Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez (Middleweight Championship Match)
- Christapher “KO Chris” Thomas defeats Jesus Gaspar Diaz (Welterweight Championship Match)
- Damien “The Bell” Dibbell defeats Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo (Heavyweight Match)
- Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost defeats Michael “Slap Jesus” Smith (Welterweight Match)
- Wesley “All the Smoke” Drain defeats Emanuel “No Love” Muniz (Middleweight Match)
- Russell “Kainoa” Rivero defeats Isaih “Pretty Boy” Quinones (Light Heavyweight Match)
- Dorian “Disturbing the Peace” Perez defeats Frank “The Tank” Holland (Heavyweight Match)
- Andrew Provost defeats Alex “Anax Religion” Asbury (Welterweight Match)
- Travis “Tenacious” Aragon defeats Rese “One Punch” Archer (Middleweight Match)
- Robert “The Real Deal” Trujillo defeats Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott (Lightweight Match)
Power Slap 2 On Deck
Live May 24
Power Slap 2 features three title matches and begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and is available live and free across the globe on Rumble. Rumble is available for free on desktop, mobile and web at www.rumble.com, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Google TV and LG TV.
