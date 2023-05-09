Power Slap 1 Rewind

With the announcement of Power Slap 2 arriving May 24 in Las Vegas, it's the perfect time to get caught up on anything you might have missed from the inaugural event, Power Slap 1. You can watch several of the key bouts in their entirety below, and learn about the key players returning to the UFC Apex this month.

Headlining Power Slap 2 will be a heavyweight title match between champion “Wolverine” (12-3, 5 KOs, fighting out of Mountain Home, Arkansas) and No. 1 ranked heavyweight Damien “The Bell” Dibbell (3-1, 3 KOs, fighting out of Ruskin, Florida). Coming off an impressive one-slap knockout over previously undefeated Darius the Destroyer, Wolverine makes his first title defense against The Bell. The Bell is a 21-year old slap fighting phenom who served as Wolverine’s assistant coach on Power Slap: Road to the Title and took out top heavyweight Duane Crespo at Power Slap 1 in the heavyweight number one contender match.

