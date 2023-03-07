 Skip to main content
Vern Cathey celebrates his victory on Power Slap: Road To The Title (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)
Power Slap

Power Slap 1 Coin Toss Results

Find Out Which Power Slap Athletes Won The Coin Toss And Have The Power Heading Into Power Slap 1.
Mar. 7, 2023

All roads lead to the Power Slap 1 Finale Saturday, March 11 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. Fans can watch all the fights live and for free exclusively on Rumble. Rumble is for FREE on desktop, and mobile at, iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, Android TV and LG TV.

Check below for the official fight card and coin toss results for the historic Power Slap 1 event, featuring 4 championship fights. 

The winner of the coin toss (who gets to choose whether to strike or defend first) is in bold.

ROAD TO THE TITLE RECAPS: Episode 1 | Episode 2 | Episode 3 | Episode 4 | Episode 5 | Episode 6 | Episode 7

A general photo of Power Slap in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

A general photo of Power Slap in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Chris Unger/ Zuffa LLC)

Main Event

Heavyweight Championship Match (5 Rounds)

Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varona vs. Ron “Wolverine” Bata

 

Light Heavyweight Championship Match (5 Rounds) 

Vernon “The Mechanic” Cathey vs. Ayjay “Static” Hintz

 

Middleweight Championship Match (5 Rounds)

John “The Machine” Davis vs. Azael “El Perro” Rodriguez

 

Welterweight Championship Match (5 Rounds)

Christapher “KO Chris” Thomas vs. Jesus Gaspar Diaz

Prelims

Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)

Damien “The Bell” Dibbell vs. Duane “Iron Giant” Crespo

 

Welterweight Match (3 Rounds)

Michael “Slap Jesus” Smith vs. Waylon “Ice Cold” Frost

 

Middleweight Match (3 Rounds)

Wesley “All The Smoke” Drain vs. Emanuel “No Love” Muniz

 

Light Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)

Russell “Kainoa” Rivero vs. Isiah “Pretty Boy” Quinones

 

Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)

Frank “The Tank” Holland vs. Dorian “Disturbing The Peace” Perez

 

Welterweight Match (3 Rounds)

Alex “Anax Religion” Asbury vs. Andrew Provost

 

Super Heavyweight Match (3 Rounds)

Dayne “Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes vs. Chuey “El Texicano Loco” Martinez

 

Middleweight Match (3 Rounds)

Carrese “One Punch” Archer vs. Travis “Tenacious” Aragon

 

Lightweight Match (3 Rounds)

Jewel “Kidd Diamond” Scott vs. Robert “The Real Deal” Trujillo

:
: