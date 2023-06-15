A Positivity Spiral For Nicolas Dalby

“I don't want to win against someone in their own home country in front of their fans. That's not a turn-on for me. I was just happy to get the victory. Warlley is such a nice guy. We talked a bit after the fight and in the medic room and we're colleagues, as well. Even though you fight each other, we're colleagues. And I don't wish him to lose the fight, but this is the game. And that's also the exciting part about it, that you go in there and you fight someone who is, on paper, equally as skilled as you, and then you duke it out.”

Fast forward to this week in Las Vegas and Dalby is bringing that same energy to his main card-opening bout versus Muslim Salikhov at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Cannonier event at the UFC APEX.

“My first thought was: exciting. This is going to be an exciting fight. He's got a very unique and specific toolset he brings to the fights, so I was very intrigued by the matchup and how we could prepare for a fighter like this. Interesting matchup, I really like it.”

Dalby is doubly excited at being able to fight more than once a year, something the pandemic and other factors have prevented him from doing since 2020.