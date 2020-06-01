Positive Vibes Only For Frank Camacho

“It's one big checkmark off the bat,” Camacho said. “It really helps to stay in fight shape all year round without getting banged up too much. So we're already in shape, we can do it. Now at '55, we're just fighting the scale now, tightening up the game plan and we'll be good to go, so that's why it was a no brainer to take the fight in four weeks. And the matchup, too. Let's just say (UFC matchmakers) Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard know what they're doing with this fight.”

Given the styles of Camacho and Frevola, this is a prime candidate for Fight of the Night honors this weekend. On paper. In reality, once punches start landing, it can be either all-in or all-out. The 31-year-old Camacho is well aware that what he thinks will be a brawl could turn into a grappling match. So he’s prepared accordingly.

“Part of the reason why I needed to get out here ASAP was because we needed to address that,” he said. “Anything can happen in a fight and the plan was to keep my guard up. Watching his fights and his tendencies, he has a big gas tank and when he goes for shots, he commits all the way. So we were just dialing in the game plan with Oyama and we have a handful of training partners here that we can work with who have his type of style.”

It’s a subtle alteration to the usual M.O. of Camacho, which is often to go in guns blazing and keep them firing until someone’s night is over. That’s been a blessing and a curse for him, especially when he’s had success when he takes it down a notch to pick his shots. So who knows whether it was a good thing to suggest for him to watch the epic first fight between Diego Corrales and Jose Luis Castillo from 2005.

Yes, it was a brawl, but it was also technically beautiful and fought at the highest level of boxing. Camacho loved it.