Positive Devin Powell Is Ready For The Rewards

“I’ve got a healthy family, a beautiful little camp on a pond in Maine, a beautiful six-year-old daughter, I got a baby pig that sleeps in bed with me (Laughs), I’m in the UFC, I get to fight in Argentina, and even without the UFC I have a lot of reasons to be happy with my family and running a successful mixed martial arts gym,” said Powell. “I’ve got all the support in the world, so I try not to let the things that normally would get people down break me.”

An unexpected snow storm, a traffic jam, not enough caramel in their latte, these are the things that people usually go through that cause them to believe the sky is falling. Powell went through a little (okay, a lot) more to make it to Buenos Aires this week.

Start with the beginning of 2018. After being discovered on Dana White’s Lookin’ for a Fight series in August 2016, Powell made his UFC debut in 2017 and proceeded to lose his first two bouts via decision to Drakkar Klose and Darrell Horcher. As he waited for the call for fight three, he suffered a horrific injury (a ruptured testicle) during grappling practice in February, sidelining him further. He finally got his fight in July, beating Alvaro Herrera, but even in the camp for this fight, a flood hit his gym pretty hard.

But he hasn’t stopped looking ahead.

