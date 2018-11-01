Ponzinibbio Comes Full Circle

Now 10 fights into this UFC career and riding a six-fight winning streak, “Gente Boa” is back in Buenos Aires, set to take on Neil Magny in the main event of this weekend’s inaugural UFC show in his home country.

“For me, this is a dream,” said Ponzinibbio regarding the opportunity to compete inside the Octagon at home in Argentina. “I am really excited about this Saturday — this is my city, this is my home, these are my people.

“I fought for a long time here and faced some really difficult, difficult moments in my life. I moved to Brazil with no money and no people and after I felt good in Brazil, I moved to America even though I didn’t speak English. I was always looking for evolution and to get better and, today, I take the opportunity to come back to my home, my city with the best (organization) in the world where I am the main event — the principal fight — with one of the best welterweight fighters in the world.

