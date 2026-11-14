Main Card Results | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Main Card Winners And More From Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, Live From Madison Square Garden On November 14, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Nov. 15, 2026
The Octagon returns to the historic Madison Square Garden on November 14 with two massive title fights worthy of the iconic arena.
In the main event, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line against Josh Hokit, who has gone from Dana White's Contender Series to a championship opportunity in just over a year. In the co-main event, UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in UFC history as she looks to reclaim her place atop the sport.
Heavyweight Championship: (C) Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit
In the main event, undisputed heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane (14-2, 1 NC, fighting out of Paris, France) defends his title for the first time against undefeated rising star Josh Hokit (10-0, fighting out of Albuquerque, NM), who's burst onto the scene with four wins in the last 12 months to earn Saturday's title opportunity.
Bantamweight Championship: (C) Kayla Harrison vs Amanda Nunes
In the co-main event, UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison (19-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, FL) puts her belt on the line against UFC Hall Of Fame and former UFC bantamweight & featherweight champion Amanda Nunes (23-5, fighting out of Coral Springs, FL by way of Bahia, Brazil), who returns to the Octagon for the first time in over three years.
Middleweight Bout: Caio Borralho vs Yousri Belgaroui
An intriguing middleweight matchup pits No. 5 ranked contender Caio Borralho (18-2, 1 NC, fighting out of São Luís, Maranhão, Brazil) against red-hot prospect Yousri Belgaroui (11-3, fighting out of Danbury, CT by way of Amsterdam, the Netherlands).
Welterweight Bout: Uroš Medić vs Kevin Holland
No. 11 ranked welterweight contender Uroš Medić (14-3, fighting out of Anchorage, AK by way of Novi Sad, Serbia) hunts his fifth straight knockout victory against No. 15 ranked Kevin Holland (29-15, 1 NC, fighting out of Fort Worth, TX).
Flyweight Bout: Bilal Hasan vs Luis Gurule
In the main card opener, Dana White's Contender Series standout Bilal Hasan (10-0, 1 NC, fighting out of Everett, WA by way of Jakarta, Indonesia) looks to remain perfect inside the Octagona against Luis Gurule (11-4, fighting out of Sheridan, CO).
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.