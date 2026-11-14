Prelim Results | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

In the main event, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line against Josh Hokit, who has gone from Dana White's Contender Series to a championship opportunity in just over a year. In the co-main event, UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in UFC history as she looks to reclaim her place atop the sport.

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Polymarket UFC 334 begins with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and two-title fight Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT.

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights, fight recaps and much more as the action unfolds.

Polymarket UFC 334 Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards