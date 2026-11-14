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Prelim Results | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit

Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, Live From Madison Square Garden On November 14, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte • Nov. 14, 2026

The Octagon returns to the historic Madison Square Garden on November 14 with two massive title fights worthy of the iconic arena.

In the main event, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line against Josh Hokit, who has gone from Dana White's Contender Series to a championship opportunity in just over a year. In the co-main event, UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in UFC history as she looks to reclaim her place atop the sport.

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Polymarket UFC 334 begins with the Early Prelims at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and two-title fight Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. 

This page will be updated live throughout the event with official results, highlights, fight recaps and much more as the action unfolds.

Polymarket UFC 334 Prelim Results

More Coverage: Main Card Results | Official Scorecards

Stephen Thompson vs Charles Radtke

Drew Dober vs Chris Duncan

Jim Miller vs Terrance McKinney

Donte Johnson vs Cesar Almeida

Jared Gordon vs Melquizael Costa

Macy Chiasson vs Bia Mesquita

Alatengheili vs Juan Diaz

Evan Elder vs Samuel Sanches

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Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.

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Polymarket UFC 334