Prelim Results | Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit
Live Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews With The Prelim Winners And More From Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, Live From Madison Square Garden On November 14, 2026
By E. Spencer Kyte, On X: @SpencerKyte
• Nov. 14, 2026
The Octagon returns to the historic Madison Square Garden on November 14 with two massive title fights worthy of the iconic arena.
In the main event, undisputed UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane puts his title on the line against Josh Hokit, who has gone from Dana White's Contender Series to a championship opportunity in just over a year. In the co-main event, UFC women's bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes, who returns to the Octagon widely regarded as the greatest female fighter in UFC history as she looks to reclaim her place atop the sport.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. The Early Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 7pm ET/4pm PT and Main Card at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Watch all the action live on Paramount+.