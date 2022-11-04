Polyana Viana Knows How To Play The Game Now

Eventually, though, Viana and her team arrived in Las Vegas, and she was able to tip the scales under the strawweight limit during official weigh-ins.

“I kept focused,” Viana told UFC.com. “Despite all the problems, we went to a hotel, and I was training there. We looked for a gym and I kept training.”

Before the complications, Viana was already on-edge heading into fight week.

The 30-year-old is eager to bounce back from a disappointing decision loss to Tabatha Ricci in May 2022, and she hopes an adjusted mindset will help her find a path to victory.

“Everyone knows we should never leave it in the hands of the judges, but I’ve also learned that a lot of people fight (just) to get the win, and they know all the rules by heart,” Viana said. “I thought it was going to be a more exciting fight, that she’d come forward and that it’d be more fast-paced, which would have meant a win for me, but she kept stalling and you all saw what happened.”