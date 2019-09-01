Poirier Teammates Discuss Why He'll Make History

"This is what I’ve been telling people from the beginning: I truly think that Dustin has a legitimate shot at beating Khabib. I think the difference with Dustin that Khabib hasn’t fought yet is that Dustin, every single round, has knockout power. Even when he looks tired, he still always throws to hurt you. And when he lands, I think Khabib is in for a little rude awakening. I think Khabib hasn’t been hit as hard and as often as Dustin (will). Dustin’s going to put pressure on, he’s going to hit you, and when he starts landing, I think Khabib’s going to be in a little bit of trouble. I think Dustin’s endurance is one of his biggest assets because Khabib could take him down for three rounds, but that fourth round comes and Dustin still has the ability to truly hurt you. And I think that’s something Khabib has never experienced. He’s used to guys just folding up, and after those first few rounds, they’re no longer dangerous on the feet. So he’s like ‘Oh, I’ll stand and trade with them a little bit…they’ve lost the pop in their shot.’ Dustin never loses that, and that’s a scary thing because you’ve got to exert so much energy to take them down and then hold them down. Then you’ve got to realize, hey, next round, the same thing has begun again: he’s coming to take you out. He’s coming to hurt you. So everything that Dustin throws is to hurt you."