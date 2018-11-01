Plusieurs stars présentes à la conférence de presse saisonnière de l'UFC

Originally, Dos Santos had planned on taking some of the summer off to spend with his family, but when the call came with an offer to face Ngannou, he couldn’t resist.

“We cannot miss a good opportunity,” Dos Santos said. “This fight should have happened in the past, it’s happening now. I’m happy to be fighting this guy. Everybody is talking about him, about his power. For me, that’s the challenge I’m looking for.

“I want to become the champion again and I need to face these guys to do that.”

Before International Fight Week gets here, the UFC will return to Florida in just two weeks time for a middleweight showdown, as perennial contender Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will take on late notice replacement Jack Hermansson in the main event.

Souza was originally expected to face Yoel Romero, but the former two-time title contender fell ill and he was forced out of the contest. Souza hopes that the stakes for the fight will still be the same, however, as he expects to earn a title shot with a win on April 27.

“I deserve a title shot but I need to win this fight,” Souza stated. “I was ready to fight against Romero but he got pneumonia. I wish I could have gone for him but I will beat this guy. I know he’s tough. I respect his skills but I’m not too happy because he’s not a top 10. The UFC promised me if I win this fight, I will fight for the title shot.”