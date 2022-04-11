Jesse Ronson Has Plenty Left In The Tank

“What the hell is that?”

That’s the question Jesse Ronson asked his manager Daniel Rubenstein two weeks after his July 2020 win over Nicolas Dalby on UFC Fight Island, when Rubenstein called to inform his client that he’d tested positive for metandienone, meaning his emotional victory would be overturned and the Canadian veteran would be facing a suspension.

“It was really rough. I was in a really dark place for about two weeks because I was that guy that always posted against steroid users, and now I’m the guy that’s tested positive,” said Ronson, who makes his return this weekend against Rafa Garcia. “I felt like absolute dog**** and knew that people were going to tear me apart.”

Ronson worked with USADA to try and prove his innocence — or at least show he wasn’t willfully using a banned substance — but without any remnants of the supplements he was taking available to be tested, he couldn’t get his suspension reduced.

Not only was an emotional victory that he never thought was going to happen now removed from his record, but he was staring down a lengthy stay on the sidelines as well, so the London, Ontario native did the one thing he could do with the time away — he worked to get better.

“Over the last 20 months, I’ve just been working my *** off — training hard, rounding out my game,” said Ronson. “I feel comfortable everywhere now because it’s like, ‘I have 20 months — let’s put ourselves in some deep waters. Let’s go grapple with the best grapplers. Let’s get our ***** kicked by high-level wrestlers.’ I got to heal up some things that were bothering me, and if I needed to take a day off, I could take a day off. I could say, ‘I don’t want to come in today.’

“I’ve got a really good group of coaches and training partners that were very helpful. I’m better than I’ve ever been. I’m in the best shape of my life right now. I look great, I feel great, and I can’t wait for April 16.”

The eager anticipation for Saturday’s clash with Garcia isn’t just about the last 20 months for Ronson though; it’s much deeper than that.

His fight against Dalby in July 2020 was — in the moment — a fairytale ending to an epic saga that started almost seven years earlier, when he was first signed by the UFC.

Ronson was one of the best emerging talents in Canada when he was tabbed to replace Mark Bocek opposite Michel Prazares at UFC 165 in Toronto. He entered on an eight-fight winning streak and held his own against the Prazares, a bulldozer masquerading as a prizefighter, losing a split decision.