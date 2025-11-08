PlayStation Tournaments Turns Up The Action For VeChain UFC 322 Fight Week!

In the lead-up to fight night, PlayStation Tournaments is giving fans the opportunity to experience the thrill of competition firsthand through EA SPORTS UFC 5 – testing their skills, strategy, and composure in a high-stakes online event.

Running from November 8–15, the tournament challenges players to climb the ranks from Qualifiers to Finals, with opportunities to earn cash prizes, UFC Coins, and UFC Fight Pass subscriptions. The Finals will take place on November 22, where the top 8 players from each Closed Final will receive the following rewards:

1st Place : 1 Year of UFC Fight Pass + $200 USD

: 1 Year of UFC Fight Pass + $200 USD 2nd Place : 6 Months of UFC Fight Pass + $100 USD

: 6 Months of UFC Fight Pass + $100 USD 3rd–4th Place : 2 Months of UFC Fight Pass + $50 USD

: 2 Months of UFC Fight Pass + $50 USD 5th–8th Place: 1 Month of UFC Fight Pass + $25 USD

Uniting the global UFC gaming community, this campaign taps into both competitive and casual players through interactive gameplay and exclusive rewards. To further amplify engagement during UFC 322 Fight Week, fans will also receive an exclusive 25% savings on two months of UFC Fight Pass (available November 9–16). This offer gives both new and existing monthly subscribers access to live UFC events, original content, and the world’s largest combat sports library.

How to Register:

On PlayStation 5, navigate to the Game Hub on your home screen and scroll down to the “Upcoming Tournaments” carousel. Select a tournament that fits your schedule and click Register. A notification will appear when it’s time to join your match. Results are automatically recorded, and winning matches will secure your place in the next round leading up to the Finals.

Join the action from outside the Octagon by streaming VeChain UFC 322 with UFC Fight Pass and putting your skills to the test in EA SPORTS UFC 5!