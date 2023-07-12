Playful Junyong Park Aims to Keep Improving

“I want my last fight to be such a great performance that it’s like a well-oiled machine,” he added. “I want people to think, ‘How does he fight like that?’ and to be very calculated.”

Park may feel like he still has tons to learn and numerous areas where he can improve, but, as of late, the results have been pretty impressive.

Last May, he landed on the happy side of a split decision verdict with divisional stalwart Eryk Anders, following it up with a second-round submission win over Joseph Holmes where he showed off his dangerous and aggressive grappling skills. Then, in February, the Seoul native ran his winning streak to three by collecting a first-round submission win over Denis Tiuliulin, setting up this weekend’s matchup with Duraev in the penultimate bout of the evening.

Opportunities to compete later in the card are frequently viewed as a badge of honor — a sign that you’re moving your way up the rankings and someone the promotion wants to make sure the maximum number of fans are going to get a chance to see compete inside the Octagon.

But, for Park, it’s a mild annoyance and something he feels works against one of his potential advantages.

“I really hate being the co-main event; I like fighting really early and getting it over with,” he said, laughing, when asked about setting the table for Holly Holm and Mayra Bueno Silva on Saturday night.

When pressed as to why he feels this way, the streaking fighter pulled back the curtain a little more.

“I don’t cut much weight, so I feel that having a shorter time period to gain weight back between the weigh-ins and the fight (is an advantage) because I feel comfortable (right away),” he admitted. “I could fight an hour after weigh ins.”