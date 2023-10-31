Pivotal UFC Lightweight Matchup Between Dariush And Tsarukyan Headlines Return To Austin

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN will take place Saturday, December 2 at Moody Center. The prelims will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+ starting at 4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card on ESPN and ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: DARIUSH vs TSARUKYAN tickets will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 12 p.m. CT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, November 1 at 12 p.m. CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday November 2 starting at 12 p.m. CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Perennial top contender Dariush (22-5, fighting out of Yorba Linda, Calif.) has his sights set on securing another dramatic victory to return to the title conversation. A high-level grappler with knockout power, he has won eight of his last nine bouts, including wins over Mateusz Gamrot, Tony Ferguson and Drew Dober. Dariush now intends to show that he is still one of the best in the world by taking out Tsarukyan.

Rising star Tsarukyan (20-3, fighting out of Erevan, Armenia) looks to make the most of his second UFC main event by securing the biggest win of his career. Among the most well-rounded athletes on the UFC roster, Tsarukyan has impressed with finishes over Joel Alvarez, Joaquim Silva and Christos Giagos. He now aims to announce himself as the next challenger for the lightweight belt with a defining victory over Dariush.

Hooker (23-12, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand) plans to deliver another vintage highlight-reel performance. An all-action fighter who is no stranger to post-fight bonuses, Hooker has established himself as a favorite amongst fans with thrilling victories over Paul Felder, Gilbert Burns and Jim Miller. He now looks to defend his spot in the Top 10 of the division and set himself up for a championship run in 2024.

Always entertaining, Green (31-14-1 1NC, fighting out of Fontana, Calif.) aims to keep the momentum going from his main event first-round KO of rising prospect Grant Dawson from just under one month ago. A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Green currently holds the record for the most significant strikes landed in UFC lightweight history with 1,644, a total he amassed from wins over Tony Ferguson, Lando Vannata and Clay Guida. He now seeks to make it three victories by finish in a row and break into the Top 10 for the first time.

