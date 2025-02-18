Pivotal Middleweight Rematch Between Marvin Vettori And Roman Dolidze Headlines At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: VETTORI vs DOLIDZE 2 takes place Saturday, March 15 in Las Vegas. The entire event will stream live on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) beginning with the prelims at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Vettori (19-7-1, fighting out of Mezzocorona, Italy) looks to make a statement in his fifth UFC main event. Among the most durable athletes on the roster, Vettori has proven himself as one of the best in the world with wins over Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson. He now aims to replicate the success from his first bout against Dolidze in 2023 and turn his attention towards the top of the division.

Dolidze (14-3, fighting out of Batumi, Georgia) has his sights set on evening the score with Vettori in highlight-reel fashion. A well-rounded athlete, he has finished 11 of his 14 wins including bonus-earning performances over Jack Hermansson, Phil Hawes and Kyle Daukaus. Dolidze now intends to become the first person to finish Vettori with a standout performance.

Njokuani (24-10 1NC, fighting out of Saginaw, Texas) returns to the Octagon seeking another show-stopping finish. A Muay Thai specialist with 14 knockouts to his name, Njokuani has entertained fans with victories over Marc-Andre Barriault, Dusko Todorovic and Jared Gooden. He now plans to build another long win streak by taking out Zaleski dos Santos.

Entertaining veteran Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1, fighting out of Francisco Beltrao, Parana, Brazil) looks to start off his 2025 campaign with a bang. A veteran of the UFC roster since 2015, he owns impressive knockout wins over Sean Strickland, Omari Akhmedov and Luigi Vendramini. He now sets out to record his second first-round finish in a row and add Njokuani to his resume.

Additional bouts on the card include:

